Fresh Motorola Edge 40 leak reveals non-Pro pricing and swanky design





Recent history also suggested Motorola had plans for "regular" Edge 40 and Edge (2023) models designed for the same aforementioned markets, but curiously enough, this handset managed to stay a complete secret... until earlier this week.





That's when another pretty unusual thing happened, as every single Motorola Edge 40 specification and feature was disclosed by a reputable tech blog without any sign of a leaked product depiction, render, or photograph.

A leather premium









That's right, Steve H. has the (undoubtedly accurate) deets on the upcoming Android mid-ranger's European pricing, as well as the super-high-quality press renders showing off the 6.55-inch phone from (almost) every angle in "Eclipse Black" and "Nebula Green" colorways.









According to this comprehensive new report, the non-Pro Edge 40 is expected to arrive on the old continent at some point in the relatively near future in a grand total of four hues, also including "Lunar Blue" and "Viva Magenta" flavors in addition to the two paint jobs pictured today.





All of these models should rock a somewhat unusual "vegan leather" finish, taking their style cues from last year's decidedly eye-catching Edge 30 Fusion and thus snubbing the industry's seemingly never-ending trend of far-too-similar glass-and-metal sandwiches.









That's... not very cheap and it may well convert to a $649 or even $699 recommended price point stateside for a 128GB storage variant also packing 8 gigs of RAM, but if history is any indication, Motorola should drastically and frequently revise that down shortly after the commercial debut of the non-Plus Edge (2023).





Unfortunately, we still have no idea when said commercial release might take place, but with everything out of the bag now (as far as both the Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro are concerned), at least the formal announcements are likely to be right around the corner.

Back to the design...





Apart from the swanky colors and distinctive build materials, we can't really say there's anything special about the freshly leaked Edge 40 compared to the expected design of the Edge 40 Pro





The camera modules on the back seem to look extremely similar at first glance, and the same goes for the front panel as a whole, the tiny centered hole punch, razor-thin screen bezels, and the curves around the edges. The camera modules on the back seem to look extremely similar at first glance, and the same goes for the front panel as a whole, the tiny centered hole punch, razor-thin screen bezels, and the curves around the edges.









Of course, we "know" that the Edge 40 Pro actually sports two different 50MP rear-facing cameras and a third 12MP shooter with telephoto skills, while the Edge 40 is all but guaranteed to come with two rear snappers in total, one of which will probably settle for 13MP ultra-wide-angle functionality.





If you look closely at these new renders and existing Moto X40 pictures, you may also notice that the Edge 40 is slightly less aggressively curved. Rumor has it that the mid-range cousin of the Edge 40 Pro will also be slightly smaller and less fluid than Motorola's next flagship, with 6.55 inches of screen real estate in tow and 144Hz (instead of 165Hz) refresh rate technology.





Last but not necessarily least, the non-Pro Motorola Edge 40 is tipped to come in a "matte acrylic" version in addition to these leather-backed models, although we don't have any images yet and we can't tell you if there will be a pricing difference between the two main editions either.