Motorola Edge 40 Pro is here and it's looking like a sweet deal





Apart from its new looks, there are several more practical upgrades related to the Motorola Edge 40 Pro's durability and performance, making it a very appealing option in its price range, and possibly one of the best Android phones for 2023 . What makes this year's model even more exciting is that we might see it come to the US as well!





Motorola Edge 40 Pro specs at a glance:









Motorola Edge 40 Pro: what’s new compared to the Edge 30 Pro?





A more premium design and durable build quality

A more capable chipset with massive increase in power efficiency

Comes with a telephoto camera

New video recording features

Longer battery life and faster charging speeds

Faster storage

Higher memory and storage for the base model

Faster display refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision

Support for spatial sound





Design and display





As mentioned earlier, one of the most obvious changes with the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is its new look and feel as it comes with a refreshed design and made from stronger materials. It comes in a thin form factor featuring a borderless, curved display, which itself is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (the toughest so far). The glass back panel is made out of the same durable material.





In terms of color options buyers get only two: Interstellar Black and Lunar Blue. Both, however, look stylish and simplistically beautiful on the promotional images. Knowing Motorola's recent handsets and focus on the importance of colors, these are almost sure to look just as good in real life too.





Motorola has also added an IP68 certification for dust/water resistance, meaning the Edge 40 Pro should be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for as long as 30 minutes.









The 6.67-inch pOLED display has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and — unlike the predecessor — is now curved at the edges, resembling that of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It comes with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, the latter of which was missing from the phone's predecessor.





What's more, the display refresh rate has increased from 144Hz to 165Hz, but that upgrade would likely be appreciated only by serious mobile gamers out there, as most of us cannot differentiate anything more than 120Hz anyway.





One possible disappointment some might have is with the fingerprint scanner, which has now an optical one embedded in the display, as opposed to the side-mounted one found in the Edge 30 Pro's frame. That is more a matter of preference though, and it is hardly a deal breaker.





Camera and performance





The Edge 40 Pro comes with the latest and greatest of chipsets from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm), which Motorola claims offers 35% better CPU performance, 25% better GPU performance, and 40% greater power efficiency. Quite frankly you cannot get any better than this silicon when it comes to Android phones at the moment, so we expect some top-notch results during our upcoming tests. Stay tuned for those when our review comes out.





The base storage and memory have also been increased, meaning you will pay less for more this year if you decide to go for Motorola's flagship phone. The entry-level version comes with 12GB (the only memory option) of the fastest RAM available and UFS 4.0 256GB of storage. Buyers also have the option to get a 512GB storage model.









Camera-wise, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro seemingly has the same hardware when it comes to its main, ultra-wide, and selfie shooters. The one exception is that the arguably useless 2MP depth camera from the predecessor is now replaced by a much more practical 12MP telephoto snapper which offers 2x optical zoom. This seems to be borrowed from the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra the company released last year.





The new Snapdragon processor also contributes to improved HDR and color accuracy while shooting with the selfie camera by using the new-age magical tool we call AI, or artificial intelligence.





There are also a bunch of new software features while in video mode including:

Night Vision mode for better detail, clarity and color reproduction

Horizon Lock for stabilizing the footage in dynamic shooting conditions, no matter how much you turn and tilt the phone

Active auto focus tracking that helps follow the subject and keep it sharp while its moving

Portrait mode



Motorola also states that certain social media apps will now support specific features that come with its phones such as Dual Capture, ultrawide, and telephoto, meaning you should be able to directly access them from the application.





Software and battery





The Motorola Edge 40 Pro comes with Android 13 straight out of the box, with the company's simple, light, but practical features that it's known for. Think hand gestures for quick-accessing features and so on. On top of that, the phone is compatible with the Ready For platform that allows you to seamlessly connect to other devices.





As for software support, the Edge 40 Pro should get up 3 years of Major OS updates and 4 years of security patches.





Speaking of longevity, thanks to the massive power efficiency that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 brings, the Edge 40 Pro has a claimed battery life of over 30 hours on a single charge. That number, however, is bound to be affected depending on the way you use the phone (it's usually less), so stay tuned for our review where we will do our own battery life tests and give you our results.





The Motorola Edge 30 Pro already came with really good charging speeds, but the Edge 40 Pro is breaking the ceiling with a maximum wired charging of 125W, which the company claims can charge the phone fully in just 23 minutes.





Motorola Edge 40 Pro price and availability





The Motorola Edge 40 Pro will be available in Europe starting at €899.99. Motorola says sales will start "in the coming days." Also, although it isn’t yet confirmed, we expect the Motorola Edge 40 Pro to land in the US later this year.