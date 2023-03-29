Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Motorola's mid-range Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) leaks out in super-high-quality images

Motorola's mid-range Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) leaks out in super-high-quality images
Motorola has sure been awfully and uncharacteristically quiet on the product launch front so far this year, inexplicably delaying, for instance, an international Edge 40 Pro announcement that everyone expected to happen no later than February.

The company's newest pen-wielding mid-end handset is also late if we consider the February 2022 release of the aptly named Moto G Stylus (2022), but that might be because Motorola is gearing up to unveil two different G Stylus (2023) versions at the same time.

The G Stylus 5G (2022), mind you, saw daylight a couple of months after its 4G LTE-only sibling, but all signs point to a... more logical schedule this time around. Both the Moto G Stylus (2023) and Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) have been in the news quite a bit recently, with the latest leak by none other than Evan Blass showcasing the latter model in all its glory and two color options in a bunch of crisp renders.

These are the kind of pictures companies normally use to highlight the visual strengths of their products on official websites, and predictably enough, the G Stylus 5G (2023) design appears to largely line up with how the non-5G variant looked in (watermarked) promo images last week and factory CAD-based depictions last month.


Once again, what's notable about this year's Moto G Stylus duo is that it might be announced and released simultaneously, which clearly makes way more sense than Motorola's 2022 strategy.

Unfortunately, we don't know a great deal about the specifications of the freshly rendered Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), although it's pretty obvious that its predecessor's triple rear-facing camera system will be replaced with a dual shooter arrangement headlined by a 50MP sensor equipped with Ultra Pixel technology.

The 4G LTE-only Moto G Stylus (2023) is weirdly expected to pack the exact same MediaTek Helio G88 processor as its own forerunner, which may or may not mean that the 5G edition will keep last year's Snapdragon 695 around as well.

A large 5,000mAh battery is all but guaranteed to reside under the hood of both 2023 G Stylus variants, and there's a chance the two upcoming mid-rangers will also share a 6.5-inch screen size, down from 6.8 inches in 2022. Let's hope the 120Hz display refresh rate technology of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) won't be downgraded for the 2023 generation and also keep our fingers crossed for, well, notable upgrades of any type. 

