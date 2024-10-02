Crazy-good Galaxy A35 5G deal will sweep you off your feet on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're an avid bargain hunter, chances are you know what's coming up next week on Amazon. It's October Prime Day, the event that'll bring us some of the best phone deals for the entire year. But do you know what? The e-commerce giant has no intention of leaving all the crazy deals for next week. Right now, it sells the fantastic mid-range Galaxy A35 for 22% (or $86) off its usual price, landing it under $315!
To our knowledge, this is the best price available for the Samsung phone since...well, since the previous Prime Day event. During the July spree, Prime members could save $100 on this puppy. Since then, the device has been offered for $70-$75 off, so this $86 price cut is obviously quite special. The cherry on top is that neither the Samsung Store nor Best Buy sells the Galaxy A35 at discounted prices.
Truth be told, the Galaxy A35 may get an even deeper price cut next Tuesday, but we can never know for sure until the October Prime Day actually begins. So, if you wish to save on this mid-range phone ahead of the event, go for Amazon's offer. Or, consider this alternative instead.
Right off the bat, we'd like to point out that the Galaxy A25 is $100 more affordable than its relative, with a standard price of ~$300. This puppy is now on sale for 17% off, meaning you get $50 in savings.
Now, while the Galaxy A25 doesn't trump its A35 relative in any way, it's worth pointing out that it has a similar Super AMOLED display, the same 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging speeds and the same software support promise from Samsung. Granted, it doesn't have as great a camera, but it still takes great photos for an affordable phone.
To our knowledge, this is the best price available for the Samsung phone since...well, since the previous Prime Day event. During the July spree, Prime members could save $100 on this puppy. Since then, the device has been offered for $70-$75 off, so this $86 price cut is obviously quite special. The cherry on top is that neither the Samsung Store nor Best Buy sells the Galaxy A35 at discounted prices.
Given that it's a mid-range device with a regular price of just under $400, this Samsung handset obviously can't rival the best Android phones. Nonetheless, it's a fantastic option in the mid-range segment. This bad boy offers a fantastic 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, Exynos 1380 performance, a top triple rear camera with a 50 MP main unit, and long software support. Yep, it gets four years of OS updates and five years of security patches!
Truth be told, the Galaxy A35 may get an even deeper price cut next Tuesday, but we can never know for sure until the October Prime Day actually begins. So, if you wish to save on this mid-range phone ahead of the event, go for Amazon's offer. Or, consider this alternative instead.
The Galaxy A25 is a more affordable rival you might want to check out
Right off the bat, we'd like to point out that the Galaxy A25 is $100 more affordable than its relative, with a standard price of ~$300. This puppy is now on sale for 17% off, meaning you get $50 in savings.
Now, while the Galaxy A25 doesn't trump its A35 relative in any way, it's worth pointing out that it has a similar Super AMOLED display, the same 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging speeds and the same software support promise from Samsung. Granted, it doesn't have as great a camera, but it still takes great photos for an affordable phone.
Of course, it also has some disadvantages, such as a plasticky design and a less capable Exynos 1280 chip, but that's not a deal breaker for all users. So, if you want something similar to the Galaxy A35 but at lower prices, consider getting the Galaxy A25 instead.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: