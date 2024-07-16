Motorola's big-battery Moto G Power 5G (2024) mid-ranger is on sale at a big Prime Day discount





Granted, we've seen a lot of the Granted, we've seen a lot of the best phones out there marked down by way more than 50 bucks on Amazon for this year's 48-hour Prime Day summer festival, but because this mid-range device is normally priced at a reasonable $299.99, you're clearly looking at an unmissable bargain here.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather, Prime Membership Required $50 off (17%) $249 99 $299 99 Buy at Amazon













The mediocre parts are the 50 and 8MP cameras slapped on this thing's back, which are all in all pretty fitting for its new record low price, with the vegan leather finish adding an unexpected air of sophistication to the otherwise fairly predictable value proposition and a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, 8GB RAM count, and 128GB storage joining forces to provide much-needed reliability and overall solid performance.





The 8 gigs of memory are quite great for a sub-$300 smartphone with unlocked 5G connectivity, not to mention that you get both 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support at a virtually unbeatable price. We're not sure we'd recommend you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership specifically for this deal, but if you already have one and fancy getting one of the best budget 5G phones around, you might as well pull the trigger before it's too late.