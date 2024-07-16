Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Motorola's big-battery Moto G Power 5G (2024) mid-ranger is on sale at a big Prime Day discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released just a few months ago, the aptly named Moto G Power 5G (2024) has a list of strengths that extends way beyond its hefty 5,000mAh battery. But the handset's large 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology, for instance, makes the towering cell size that much more important for a satisfying "all-day" user experience, and at a $50 discount, these two selling points are made that much more impressive.

Granted, we've seen a lot of the best phones out there marked down by way more than 50 bucks on Amazon for this year's 48-hour Prime Day summer festival, but because this mid-range device is normally priced at a reasonable $299.99, you're clearly looking at an unmissable bargain here.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather, Prime Membership Required
$50 off (17%)
$249 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Previously discounted by a modest $20 on a couple of different occasions, the unlocked 5G-enabled 2024 G Power is obviously cheaper than ever before, undercutting among others Samsung's Galaxy A35 mid-ranger (at its own Prime Day 2024 price) and both Google's Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a.

Of course, you're not really looking at a worthy alternative to the undeniably superior Pixel 8a or OnePlus 12R here, with our in-depth Moto G Power 5G (2024) review a little while back characterizing the budget-friendly phone as reliable, sophisticated, and... mediocre.

The mediocre parts are the 50 and 8MP cameras slapped on this thing's back, which are all in all pretty fitting for its new record low price, with the vegan leather finish adding an unexpected air of sophistication to the otherwise fairly predictable value proposition and a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, 8GB RAM count, and 128GB storage joining forces to provide much-needed reliability and overall solid performance.

The 8 gigs of memory are quite great for a sub-$300 smartphone with unlocked 5G connectivity, not to mention that you get both 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support at a virtually unbeatable price. We're not sure we'd recommend you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership specifically for this deal, but if you already have one and fancy getting one of the best budget 5G phones around, you might as well pull the trigger before it's too late.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

