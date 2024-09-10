The budget OnePlus Nord N30 is sweetly discounted and waiting for you to snatch it up
Sweet news, fellow deal hunter! One of the best budget phones on the market, the OnePlus Nord N30, can be yours for less, and the only thing you need to do is take advantage of this deal you're currently reading.
Amazon is offering a lovely 17% discount on this affordable fella, resulting in savings of $50. And while $50 might not seem like huge savings, the markdown lets you snatch a unit for under the $250 mark. Granted, the phone was discounted by $70 on Amazon a few weeks ago, but that deal was only for Prime members.
It's also worth noting that the same $50 discount is available on OnePlus.com. Additionally, you can get up to an extra $50 off with a trade-in if you get your new phone from the official store. OnePlus is also tossing in a free pair of Nord Wired Earphones, which would normally set you back $13.99. Moreover, you can bundle your OnePlus Nord N30 with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, OnePlus Watch 2, or Sandstone Bumper Case to save up to 50% on the add-ons.
In addition to its good performance, this bad boy offers a pleasant watching experience, boasting a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. The screen also packs a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a rare feature on budget phones.
Just like most affordable hansets, the strongest selling point of the OnePlus Nord N30 is its battery life. Thanks to its 5000mAh power cell on board, the smartphone can easily get you through the day without any top-ups. On top of that, it features 50W fast charging, allowing it to reach 80% in just 30 minutes. And don't worry; it ships with a 50W charger in the box.
All in all, the OnePlus Nord N30 offers great value for money, so don't miss out and save with this deal today!
Being on the budget side, the OnePlus Nord N30 doesn't excel in terms of performance, but its Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB of RAM are enough for the phone to handle daily tasks with ease. Furthermore, it can run demanding games, but not at their highest graphics settings.
