The budget OnePlus Nord N30 is sweetly discounted and waiting for you to snatch it up

Save $50 on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G at OnePlus!

OnePlus is also selling its budget phone at a sweet $50 discount. In addition, you can score extra savings of up to $50 with a trade-in. OnePlus is also offering a pair of free OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones, saving you $13.99. You can also bundle your new Nord N30 with an eligible device to save up to 50% on the add-on.