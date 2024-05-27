Motorola's brand-new Moto G 5G (2024) mid-ranger is already on sale at a neat little discount

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Formally unveiled around two and a half months ago and somewhat unusually released on a couple of different US carriers before finally going on sale in an unlocked variant stateside with little to no fanfare just a few weeks back, the Moto G 5G (2024) might be the best budget phone you've never heard of.

Of course, it's definitely not too late to familiarize yourself with the ultra-affordable new 6.6-inch Android mid-ranger, which Motorola is normally selling for a measly $199.99 in a single 128GB storage configuration and a solo (vegan leather) Sage Green colorway.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2024)

$20 off (10%)
$179 99
$199 99
$199 99
Motorola Moto G 5G (2024)

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 1612 x 720 Pixel Resolution, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Single Selfie Snapper, 5,000mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, Sage Green Color, Vegan Leather
$20 off (10%)
That already incredibly low list price is today reduced even further on both the handset manufacturer's official US website and Amazon.com. As you can imagine, you're not looking at a massive discount here by Motorola Edge or Razr family standards, but it's still surprising to see the unlocked Moto G 5G (2024) fetching 20 bucks less than usual already.

This completely unprecedented markdown comes shortly after the equally new and just slightly costlier Moto G Power 5G (2024) received a first-of-a-kind price cut of its own with no strings attached and no special requirements.

It pretty much goes without saying that you also don't need to jump through any hoops to get a cheaper-than-ever non-Power Moto G 5G (2024) with a hefty 5,000mAh battery of its own, as well as a reasonably zippy Snapdragon. 4 Gen 1 processor and a seemingly humble HD+ LCD screen that however impressively supports 120Hz refresh rate technology.

That's an incredibly rare feature for a sub-$200 device, and it was one of the main reasons why the Moto G 5G (2024) left such a good impression in our in-depth review a couple of months back. 

Can you do better at a similar price? Almost certainly not, unless of course you trade in your existing device, switch your number from one carrier to another, or activate a rival phone on a specific operator upfront. This bad boy's closest competitor is probably something like the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, which is both slightly more expensive at the moment and not quite as feature-packed or as visually attractive.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
