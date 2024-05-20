Motorola and Best Buy are finally selling the Moto G Power 5G (2024) mid-ranger at a discount





The convolutedly named The convolutedly named Moto G Power 5G (2024) , for instance, is going 20 bucks off its $299.99 list price nearly two whole months after its US commercial debut . This unprecedented (and yet seemingly unimpressive) promotion is available at Best Buy and Motorola's own official regional e-store, but curiously enough, not at Amazon as well, at least at the time of this writing.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather $20 off (7%) $279 99 $299 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather $20 off (7%) $279 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





Although the discount is obviously not life-altering, equating to less than 7 percent slashed off the aforementioned regular price of the latest Moto G Power edition, this was an undeniable value champion to start with, so you should definitely consider pulling the trigger today if you want to get one of the best budget 5G phones out there at the lowest possible price.





Our in-depth review a couple of months back found the 5G-capable new Moto G Power to deliver exceptional battery life (naturally), decent overall performance with the help of a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor and 8GB RAM count, as well as more than respectable screen quality with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support.





For such an affordable device, this bad boy also looks unquestionably distinguished thanks to a "vegan leather" body while charging at excellent 15 and 30W speeds without and with a wire respectively. Granted, the cameras leave a bit to be desired, as is generally the case for Android-powered Motorola mid-rangers, but at $279.99, you can probably settle for less-than-perfect photographs in certain scenarios when you take everything else into account.