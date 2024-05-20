Motorola and Best Buy are finally selling the Moto G Power 5G (2024) mid-ranger at a discount
While Samsung's Android flagships tend to score nice outright discounts very shortly after seeing daylight nowadays and Google's latest mid-ranger has gone up for pre-order recently alongside a pretty valuable gift, other phones from brands like Motorola continue to keep early adopters waiting for their first deals for a comparably (and weirdly) long time.
The convolutedly named Moto G Power 5G (2024), for instance, is going 20 bucks off its $299.99 list price nearly two whole months after its US commercial debut. This unprecedented (and yet seemingly unimpressive) promotion is available at Best Buy and Motorola's own official regional e-store, but curiously enough, not at Amazon as well, at least at the time of this writing.
Although the discount is obviously not life-altering, equating to less than 7 percent slashed off the aforementioned regular price of the latest Moto G Power edition, this was an undeniable value champion to start with, so you should definitely consider pulling the trigger today if you want to get one of the best budget 5G phones out there at the lowest possible price.
Our in-depth review a couple of months back found the 5G-capable new Moto G Power to deliver exceptional battery life (naturally), decent overall performance with the help of a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor and 8GB RAM count, as well as more than respectable screen quality with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support.
For such an affordable device, this bad boy also looks unquestionably distinguished thanks to a "vegan leather" body while charging at excellent 15 and 30W speeds without and with a wire respectively. Granted, the cameras leave a bit to be desired, as is generally the case for Android-powered Motorola mid-rangers, but at $279.99, you can probably settle for less-than-perfect photographs in certain scenarios when you take everything else into account.
