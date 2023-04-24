This is Motorola's upcoming Moto G 5G (2023) mid-ranger in all its glory





It may seem a little... counterintuitive and odd for Motorola to leave the announcement of this year's "regular" Moto G variant for after some of its affordable "cousins", but while there's nothing concrete to report on the official launch front for this device yet, something tells us you'll have to wait a few more weeks.





The specifications are all completely under wraps, although the super-high-res renders leaked by the always reliable SnoopyTech on Twitter do reveal that the Moto G 5G (2023) will feature a 48MP primary shooter with Quad Pixel technology for uber-crisp 12MP snapshots.









While the phone we're looking at today is clearly very similar in its general appearance to the Moto G Power 5G, that already official 5,000mAh battery-packing 6.5-incher comes with a 50MP main camera and a grand total of three snappers on its back.





The non-Power Moto G 5G (2023) seems to only have two rear-facing cameras, resembling the upcoming Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) from that particular standpoint. The other features "confirmed" by these product depictions in black and silver colorways are a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack and an obligatory USB Type-C port, which essentially tell us nothing about the kind of device we're dealing with here.



