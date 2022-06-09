Cricket adds two affordable 5G Motorola phones to its lineup
It looks like Motorola and Cricket have a great relationship, so if you’re a fan of the Moto brand and happen to favor Cricket over all other US carriers, then this is definitely your moment. After it started selling the budget-friendly Moto G Stylus (2022) and Moto G Power (2022)back in April, Cricket is now adding two new affordable Motorola smartphones to its lineup.
New customers may want to know that they can pair the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) or the Moto G 5G (2022) with one of Cricket’s unlimited plans which start at $25/month per line for 4 lines. All the carrier’s unlimited plans include 5G access and Cricket Call Defense security, a security feature that protects customers against automatic fraudulent calls.
The new Motorola phones coming to Cricket this month are not just affordable, they also offer 5G support. Starting June 10, Cricket customers will be able to purchase the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) and the Moto G 5G (2022). Both will be available online and in-store for $250 and $200, respectively.
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) features:
- 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G CPU
- 256GB of built-in storage, 8GB RAM
- Triple camera setup: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
- 5,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
- Android 12, built-in stylus for sketching, coloring, taking handwritten notes, 5G performance
Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) features:
- 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU
- 256GB of built-in storage, 6GB RAM
- Triple camera setup: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
- 5,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
- Android 12, 5G performance, water-repellent design
