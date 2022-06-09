 Cricket adds two affordable 5G Motorola phones to its lineup - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Cricket adds two affordable 5G Motorola phones to its lineup

Motorola 5G Cricket
@cosminvasile
Cricket adds two affordable 5G Motorola phones to its lineup
It looks like Motorola and Cricket have a great relationship, so if you’re a fan of the Moto brand and happen to favor Cricket over all other US carriers, then this is definitely your moment. After it started selling the budget-friendly Moto G Stylus (2022) and Moto G Power (2022)back in April, Cricket is now adding two new affordable Motorola smartphones to its lineup.

The new Motorola phones coming to Cricket this month are not just affordable, they also offer 5G support. Starting June 10, Cricket customers will be able to purchase the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) and the Moto G 5G (2022). Both will be available online and in-store for $250 and $200, respectively.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) features:
  • 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G CPU
  • 256GB of built-in storage, 8GB RAM
  • Triple camera setup: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • 5,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
  • Android 12, built-in stylus for sketching, coloring, taking handwritten notes, 5G performance

Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) features:
  • 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU
  • 256GB of built-in storage, 6GB RAM
  • Triple camera setup: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • 5,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
  • Android 12, 5G performance, water-repellent design

New customers may want to know that they can pair the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) or the Moto G 5G (2022) with one of Cricket’s unlimited plans which start at $25/month per line for 4 lines. All the carrier’s unlimited plans include 5G access and Cricket Call Defense security, a security feature that protects customers against automatic fraudulent calls.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event
Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event
Google Photos now offers a reminiscent "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection to make you smile
Google Photos now offers a reminiscent "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection to make you smile
Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs
Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs
Apple's HomePod mini is officially the world's best-selling smart speaker
Apple's HomePod mini is officially the world's best-selling smart speaker
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price

Popular stories

AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
The Roku Channel adds 50 free Live TV channels
The Roku Channel adds 50 free Live TV channels
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless