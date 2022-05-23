Motorola will unveil the world's first 200MP cameraphone in July





It's the... opening frontier!





As cryptic as that might sound, it's actually not incredibly hard to guess exactly what to expect here. That's because the top Lenovo exec is also ready to confirm this (not so) mysterious handset will "open the era of 200 million pixel mobile photography."













This absolute monster is likely to join the fast-growing (and growingly impressive) Motorola Edge family rather than actually going official under the Frontier label, and today's Weibo teaser makes a July launch pretty much guaranteed, at least in China.









More than just an impressive-sounding camera





Samsung just so happens to be the manufacturer of the insane-sounding 200MP Isocell sensor expected to make its commercial debut on Motorola's next-gen flagship, although for its part, the world's number one smartphone vendor might be planning to fit a more advanced version of that lens on 2023's Galaxy S23 Ultra





Because a higher number of megapixels doesn't always translate into a superior real-world photography experience, shutterbugs may not want to get too excited about the "Frontier"... just yet.









Of course, there are plenty of other awesome things to look forward to on this ultra-high-end device repeatedly and rigorously leaked of late, from an extra-curvy design with a silky smooth 144Hz OLED screen in tow to a 60MP front-facing shooter and a 4,500mAh battery equipped with, get this, crazy fast 125W wired charging and crazy fast 50W wireless charging technology.





If an older rumor that hasn't been corroborated in a while also pans out, the massive 200MP camera on the Frontier's back will be joined by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens to create quite possibly one of the most versatile and all-around powerful mobile imaging systems available in 2022.





It seems pretty obvious from all this that It seems pretty obvious from all this that Motorola wants to give the top smartphone vendors in the world (and in the US ) a run for their money in more than the market's mid-range segment. Let's just hope the price will be right too, which is never a guarantee when all leakers appear to avoid making any sort of firm prediction on that front.