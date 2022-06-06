Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs
Nowadays, leaks are revealing a lot before many devices get released (and kind of spoiling some of the big unveilings, we might add), and Motorola also gets quite a lot of leaks about upcoming devices. This time, it's the yet-unannounced Moto Edge 2022. 91Mobiles and the reputable leaker @OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) have now published beautiful renders of the upcoming phone, along with its spec lists. Let's see what this is all about!
This phone is expected to be officially revealed in the third quarter of 2022; but it's never too early for the leaks to get us all hyped. According to the publication, the Moto Edge 2022 is code-named Motorola Dubai+. And now, its design gets revealed, as well as its specifications.
Turning the phone around, we're greeted with beautiful thin bezels, and centered punch-hole cutout houses the selfie camera.
The Moto Edge 2022 reportedly measures roughly 160.8 x 74.2 x 8.2mm (10.1mm including the rear camera bump).
And now onto the specs.
Here is the leaked Moto Edge 2022 spec list:
A beautiful 6.5-inch Full-hD+ pOLED 144Hz display panel with a 2400x 1080 resolution is what you'll be looking at every day if you decide to go for this phone when it is released. Powering the phone will be a MediaTek Dimensity MT6879 processor, while a massive 5,000mAh battery cell will keep it going.
As for the cameras for this bad boy, the main one is said to feature a 50MP main sensor which supports OIS (Optical Image Stabliziation for smooth and crisp photos). The camera setup also sports a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 2MP depth sensor.
On the front, the phone is reportedly equipped with a generous 32MP selfie camera for gorgeous video calls and selfies. And, on top of it all, it is said the Moto Edge 2022 will support a stylus.
There's no price leaked for this model as of yet. Judging by the processor and the specs, it will likely fall more into the mid-range category when it comes to prices.
