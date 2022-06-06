Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs

Motorola Moto Edge 2022 design and specs leak online

The phone we have in this leak is sporting a Blue color for its back, and features a triple rear camera setup. This time, it sports a flat back with slightly curved edges, different from its predecessor. As usual, the Motorola logo is situated at the center and Motorola's branding at the bottom of the smartphone's back.







Here is the leaked Moto Edge 2022 spec list:

6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED 144Hz display

MediaTek Dimensity MT6879 processor

6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage

5,000mAh battery

50MP + 13MP + 2MP triple rear camera

32MP selfie camera