The Motorola Moto G82 comes with good specs and a tempting price
Motorola’s been releasing a bunch of mid-range phones lately. The newest addition to its Moto G lineup is the G82. This phone strives to offer great value for money, with adequate specs, design, and price. Speaking of price, the Moto G82 costs just €329.99.
Is this phone a good deal? Let’s check it out now.
The Motorola Moto G82 features a clean-looking design that is very similar to other phones from the brand released this year. The device measures 160.89 x 7.99 x 74.46mm and weighs 173g. This means it is relatively light for its size and not too big that it gets uncomfortable to hold with one hand. There are two color options: Meteorite Gray and White Lily.
The device has an IP52 water-resistance rating which means it can withstand the occasional drops of water, but it cannot be submerged. The fingerprint scanner is built into the power button. There’s good news for the Android enthusiast, this phone has both a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.
As for the cameras, these are three. The main one is a 50MP f/1.8 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) and Quad Pixel technology. Quad Pixel combines four pixels into one bigger one for better results in challenging conditions. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is a punch-hole 16MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.
The new Motorola Moto G82 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor. This chip is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone has 5G connectivity and Bluetooth 5.1. This should mean that the phone will offer plenty of speed for most users, so no worries there.
Motorola’s Moto G82 arrives with Android 12 out of the box. The software features the usual Motorola tweaks, like the double chop motion to turn out the flashlight. We expect this phone to receive one major OS update.
As for the battery, it is a big one. The Moto G82 has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-wired charging. This means that the phone should last you up to two days on a single charge, and when the battery finally drops, you will have a good charging speed.
The Motorola Moto G82 will be available across selected markets in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The phone costs €329.99.
As for the package, Motorola has been pretty generous. The phone comes with a fast-charging brick, a USB-C charging cable, a protective film and a case, and even a headset (for selected markets).
Is this phone a good deal? Let’s check it out now.
Design and display
The Motorola Moto G82 features a clean-looking design that is very similar to other phones from the brand released this year. The device measures 160.89 x 7.99 x 74.46mm and weighs 173g. This means it is relatively light for its size and not too big that it gets uncomfortable to hold with one hand. There are two color options: Meteorite Gray and White Lily.
Its back has an interesting design that looks like it has texture. The camera module looks identical to other Moto G and Edge phones released this year. There’s not much of a camera bump, which is good. The sides of the phone have a metallic and stylish look.
The device has an IP52 water-resistance rating which means it can withstand the occasional drops of water, but it cannot be submerged. The fingerprint scanner is built into the power button. There’s good news for the Android enthusiast, this phone has both a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.
Display-wise the Moto G82 rocks a 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution. This panel should be pretty good when it comes to gaming with its high refresh rate and resolution. The bezels of the screen are pretty tiny.
Camera and performance
As for the cameras, these are three. The main one is a 50MP f/1.8 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) and Quad Pixel technology. Quad Pixel combines four pixels into one bigger one for better results in challenging conditions. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is a punch-hole 16MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.
The new Motorola Moto G82 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor. This chip is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone has 5G connectivity and Bluetooth 5.1. This should mean that the phone will offer plenty of speed for most users, so no worries there.
Software and battery life
Motorola’s Moto G82 arrives with Android 12 out of the box. The software features the usual Motorola tweaks, like the double chop motion to turn out the flashlight. We expect this phone to receive one major OS update.
As for the battery, it is a big one. The Moto G82 has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-wired charging. This means that the phone should last you up to two days on a single charge, and when the battery finally drops, you will have a good charging speed.
Availability and package
The Motorola Moto G82 will be available across selected markets in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The phone costs €329.99.
As for the package, Motorola has been pretty generous. The phone comes with a fast-charging brick, a USB-C charging cable, a protective film and a case, and even a headset (for selected markets).
The Moto G82's package
Things that are NOT allowed: