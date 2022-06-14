 Motorola’s latest affordable duo: Moto G62 5G and Moto G42 enter Europe - PhoneArena
Today, June 14, 2022, Motorola introduced its latest duo to challenge the affordable smartphone market—the Moto G62 5G and Moto G42. Both of these phones were already announced a few days ago, on June 9, but that was exclusively in Brazil. Now the company is introducing the two contenders for the best budget phones of 2022 in Europe as well.

The Moto G62 and Moto G42 come at a somewhat similar price point, with the former costing €249.99 and the latter €209.99, trading off some pros and cons between each other. Both, however, come with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB of storage (expandable with up to 1TB).

Motorola Moto G62 5G

Motorola Moto G62 5G

Display

6.5 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
120Hz Refresh rate

Camera

50 MP (Triple camera)
16 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G
4GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

5000 mAh

OS

Android 12

View full specs

Motorola Moto G42

Motorola Moto G42

Display

6.4 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels

Camera

50 MP (Triple camera)
16 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G
4GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

5000 mAh

OS

Android 12

View full specs

Motorola Moto G62 5G


The Moto G62 5G, as the name suggests, differentiates itself from its slightly cheaper cousin with support for 5G connectivity, thanks to the Snapdragon 480+ chip inside. The Snapdragon 480+ is also more capable in terms of graphics and processing power when compared to the Snapdragon 680 that comes with the Moto G42.

Pairing up perfectly with the higher performance is the 120Hz 6.5” Full HD+ display panel of the Moto G62, which makes animations while navigating the UI, browsing, or gaming much smoother. In comparison, the G42 is only capable of a 60Hz refresh rate.

Both phones have stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos spatial audio that Motorola claims offers improved bass and clean vocals, as well as multi-dimensional sound with depth, clarity, and detail. That being said, judging by what we have seen from previous Motorola phones in this price range we expect the sound to be good for the price, but nothing mind-blowing per se.



When it comes to the cameras, both the Moto G62 and the Moto G42 come with the same set of three:
  • 50MP f/1.8, main shooter with 0.64μm pixel size and optical image stabilization
  • 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with 1.12μm pixel size (118° field of view)
  • 2MP f/2.4 macro camera with 1.75μm pixel size (78° field of view)

There is also a front-facing selfie camera with 16MP with an aperture of f/2.2, and a megapixel size of 1.0μm.

However, the difference is that the Moto G62 can shoot 1080p (FHD) video both in 30 and 60 fps with the main camera, whereas the G42 can only do 30fps. This difference in video shooting capabilities is largely thanks to the more capable chipset inside the G62.

Motorola Moto G42


By now, the Moto G42 might seem the lesser, less appealing option out of the new budget duo from Motorola. However, that is not the case—it all boils down to preferences.

For example, even though the Moto G42’s Snapdragon 680 chipset does not support 5G and is less of a performer, it compensates by being more power-efficient. This makes the Moto G42 less prone to overheating and should help out with the battery life as well.



Speaking of battery life, both phones come with 5000mAh batteries, which is typical for the affordable smartphone market. That’s plenty for most people, easily lasting for a day and a half or more, depending on your usage.

Charging, however, is one area where the Moto G42 has the G62 beat, with a maximum charging speed of 18W. The G62 maxes out at 15W. The truth is that neither 15W nor 18W is truly fast charging.

The strongest suit of the Moto G42 is its 6.4" FHD+ display. While it doesn’t boast the same 120Hz refresh rate as the G62, it compensates with an AMOLED panel, offering better contrast, brightness, and color accuracy.
