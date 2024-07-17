Prime Day turns the top-shelf Edge+ (2023) into a dream come true after a massive $300 discount
Are you looking for your next Android phone this Prime Day? Amazon is undoubtedly the place to look, especially if you're looking for Prime Day Motorola phone deals. How so? Well, one of the best 2023 models from the brand, the Edge+ (2023), is now available at an incredible 38% discount.
To our knowledge, that's a new record, discount-wise. As you might know, the Motorola device was available for $200 off on multiple occasions before the Prime Day event. Right now, however, you can get one at an even higher $300 discount. So, if you've been wondering which should be your next Moto phone, this might just be the one.
Besides the beautiful display, you also have a flagship-level processor. We're talking about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which gives you fast and smooth performance. The device is also suitable for gaming, and that 165Hz screen makes things look ultra snappy.
Finally, this fella has a large 5,100mAh battery. With it, your new Android 13 phone delivers over 14 hours of video playback, which is great news for those who often stream videos on their handset.
Ultimately, it may not give the best camera phones a run for their money, but this bad boy is still a remarkable choice for users. Get the Edge+ (2023) and save $250 while you can! And don't forget to check out other Prime Day phone deals.
