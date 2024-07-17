Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
Prime Day turns the top-shelf Edge+ (2023) into a dream come true after a massive $300 discount

The top-shelf Edge+ (2023) is a dream come true after a massive $250 discount for Prime Day
Are you looking for your next Android phone this Prime Day? Amazon is undoubtedly the place to look, especially if you're looking for Prime Day Motorola phone deals. How so? Well, one of the best 2023 models from the brand, the Edge+ (2023), is now available at an incredible 38% discount.

Save 38% on the Edge+ (2023) this Prime Day

Prime Day 2024 is now live! And so is Amazon's huge discount on the Edge+ (2023). The incredible phone is now $300 cheaper than usual, which is a new record. The discount probably won't remain live for too long, so make sure you take advantage!
$300 off (38%)
$499 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

To our knowledge, that's a new record, discount-wise. As you might know, the Motorola device was available for $200 off on multiple occasions before the Prime Day event. Right now, however, you can get one at an even higher $300 discount. So, if you've been wondering which should be your next Moto phone, this might just be the one.

The Edge+ (2023) is one of the best Motorola phones and for a good reason. This bad boy features a great-looking 6.7-inch OLED screen with 165Hz max refresh rates. And there aren't many other flagship phones with such high frame refresh rates.

Besides the beautiful display, you also have a flagship-level processor. We're talking about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which gives you fast and smooth performance. The device is also suitable for gaming, and that 165Hz screen makes things look ultra snappy.

The camera department isn't quite as polished as what you get from the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but the phone still boasts a fantastic portrait mode. The rear triple camera setup has a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP 2X zoom that gives you good-looking photos during the day. The 60MP front camera tends to overprocess selfies, so do keep that in mind.

Finally, this fella has a large 5,100mAh battery. With it, your new Android 13 phone delivers over 14 hours of video playback, which is great news for those who often stream videos on their handset.

Ultimately, it may not give the best camera phones a run for their money, but this bad boy is still a remarkable choice for users. Get the Edge+ (2023) and save $250 while you can! And don't forget to check out other Prime Day phone deals.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless