The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) continues to make headlines at $300 off

Get the OnePlus 12R for 10% off at Amazon The OnePlus 12R is now 10% off, saving you $50. The deal is live on Amazon and applies to the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. At that price, this model makes for a great Edge+ (2023) alternative, so be sure to check it out! $50 off (10%) Buy at Amazon

As you might have guessed, the promo first appeared this July, but it hasn't disappeared for long since then. And now, it's back on, and so are the additional savings the Motorola Store gives you with trade-ins. If you provide a previous-gen Razr trade-in, you get a $150 extra discount (not counting the phone trade-in value), while most other accepted handsets arrive with $100 additional savings.This bad boy rivals some of the best Android phones with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance and 6.7-inch OLED display with turbo-smooth 165 Hz refresh rates. It also stands out with its curved front design and is a real pleasure to interact with.What about the camera? It houses three lenses in its rear configuration, featuring а 50 MP primary and 50 MP ultra-wide units, plus a 12 MP 2X zoom camera. Right off the bat, the device doesn't really perform on par with the best camera phones , but it has a fantastic Portrait mode.The Edge+ (2023) is a flagship phone with a great display, incredible performance, and an asking price of just $499.99. But there's another option you might want to check out before pulling the trigger.The OnePlus 12R is a more contemporary option with a much lower MSRP of just under $500. But you won't have to cough up its full retail price if you pick Amazon. The merchant gives you a 10% discount on the 8/128GB version. So, besides the more affordable price tag, what makes thisa rightful competitor to Motorola's 2023 flagship?