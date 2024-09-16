Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) continues to make headlines at $300 off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) showing its back with the M logo, placed on a metal stair-textured background.
Do you miss this July's Prime Day savings festivity? Well, the event may be long gone and over (with a new Prime Day coming up sometime next month), but one of the Android phone deals we saw is still making headlines. Yep, you still have time to save $300 on the Motorola Edge+ (2023)! The gorgeous discount awaits at the official store, but you can also get it at Amazon.

Save $300 on the Edge+ (2023) at Motorola

Once again, you can get one of the best Motorola phones for $300 off its price tag. The magnificent offer is live at the Motorola Store. We advise you to check out the trade-in options before completing your purchase, as there are incredible additional savings available even with older device trade-ins.
$300 off (38%)
$499 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola


As you might have guessed, the promo first appeared this July, but it hasn't disappeared for long since then. And now, it's back on, and so are the additional savings the Motorola Store gives you with trade-ins. If you provide a previous-gen Razr trade-in, you get a $150 extra discount (not counting the phone trade-in value), while most other accepted handsets arrive with $100 additional savings.

This bad boy rivals some of the best Android phones with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance and 6.7-inch OLED display with turbo-smooth 165 Hz refresh rates. It also stands out with its curved front design and is a real pleasure to interact with.

What about the camera? It houses three lenses in its rear configuration, featuring а 50 MP primary and 50 MP ultra-wide units, plus a 12 MP 2X zoom camera. Right off the bat, the device doesn't really perform on par with the best camera phones, but it has a fantastic Portrait mode.

The Edge+ (2023) is a flagship phone with a great display, incredible performance, and an asking price of just $499.99. But there's another option you might want to check out before pulling the trigger.

The OnePlus 12R is a top alternative


The OnePlus 12R is a more contemporary option with a much lower MSRP of just under $500. But you won't have to cough up its full retail price if you pick Amazon. The merchant gives you a 10% discount on the 8/128GB version. So, besides the more affordable price tag, what makes this Android phone a rightful competitor to Motorola's 2023 flagship?

Get the OnePlus 12R for 10% off at Amazon

The OnePlus 12R is now 10% off, saving you $50. The deal is live on Amazon and applies to the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. At that price, this model makes for a great Edge+ (2023) alternative, so be sure to check it out!
$50 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

To begin with, the OnePlus model has a slightly larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers better brightness levels. Another thing is that while both phones get three years of OS updates, the OnePlus 12R will receive Android 17 as it was released in 2024. And then there's the bigger 5,500 mAh battery and 80W charging speeds, while the Edge+ has a 5,100 mAh battery and slower charging speeds.

Recommended Stories
It's not all fun and games for the OnePlus, though. As you can see from our Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs OnePlus 12R specs comparison, the Moto has higher dust and water resistance. It supports wireless charging as well. So, which one will it be? Get yours and save while you still can.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Edge - Deals History
42 stories
16 Sep, 2024
The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) continues to make headlines at $300 off
11 Sep, 2024
The Motorola Edge (2024) is sleek, offers good performance, and is now much more affordable
06 Sep, 2024
The high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) with 512GB of storage drops to mid-range price with this deal
02 Sep, 2024
You can once again score the Motorola Edge (2023) at half off via the official store
28 Aug, 2024
Get the Motorola Edge (2024) with this deal and enjoy capable mid-ranger without breaking the bank
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction

Latest News

The Infinix Zero Flip incoming: another day, another clamshell
The Infinix Zero Flip incoming: another day, another clamshell
Yes, T-Mobile users, your free Hulu will (probably) remain free for at least a little while longer
Yes, T-Mobile users, your free Hulu will (probably) remain free for at least a little while longer
A tri-foldable smartphone that will be just 10 mm thick might be on its way
A tri-foldable smartphone that will be just 10 mm thick might be on its way
The sleek OnePlus Pad is selling quickly after returning to its best price on Amazon
The sleek OnePlus Pad is selling quickly after returning to its best price on Amazon
Here is the upcoming Huawei Watch GT 5 in all its glory
Here is the upcoming Huawei Watch GT 5 in all its glory
Asus ROG Phone 9 leaked specs reveal very few upgrades
Asus ROG Phone 9 leaked specs reveal very few upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless