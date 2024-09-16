The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) continues to make headlines at $300 off
Do you miss this July's Prime Day savings festivity? Well, the event may be long gone and over (with a new Prime Day coming up sometime next month), but one of the Android phone deals we saw is still making headlines. Yep, you still have time to save $300 on the Motorola Edge+ (2023)! The gorgeous discount awaits at the official store, but you can also get it at Amazon.
As you might have guessed, the promo first appeared this July, but it hasn't disappeared for long since then. And now, it's back on, and so are the additional savings the Motorola Store gives you with trade-ins. If you provide a previous-gen Razr trade-in, you get a $150 extra discount (not counting the phone trade-in value), while most other accepted handsets arrive with $100 additional savings.
What about the camera? It houses three lenses in its rear configuration, featuring а 50 MP primary and 50 MP ultra-wide units, plus a 12 MP 2X zoom camera. Right off the bat, the device doesn't really perform on par with the best camera phones, but it has a fantastic Portrait mode.
The OnePlus 12R is a more contemporary option with a much lower MSRP of just under $500. But you won't have to cough up its full retail price if you pick Amazon. The merchant gives you a 10% discount on the 8/128GB version. So, besides the more affordable price tag, what makes this Android phone a rightful competitor to Motorola's 2023 flagship?
To begin with, the OnePlus model has a slightly larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers better brightness levels. Another thing is that while both phones get three years of OS updates, the OnePlus 12R will receive Android 17 as it was released in 2024. And then there's the bigger 5,500 mAh battery and 80W charging speeds, while the Edge+ has a 5,100 mAh battery and slower charging speeds.
It's not all fun and games for the OnePlus, though. As you can see from our Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs OnePlus 12R specs comparison, the Moto has higher dust and water resistance. It supports wireless charging as well. So, which one will it be? Get yours and save while you still can.
This bad boy rivals some of the best Android phones with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance and 6.7-inch OLED display with turbo-smooth 165 Hz refresh rates. It also stands out with its curved front design and is a real pleasure to interact with.
The Edge+ (2023) is a flagship phone with a great display, incredible performance, and an asking price of just $499.99. But there's another option you might want to check out before pulling the trigger.
The OnePlus 12R is a top alternative
