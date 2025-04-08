One of Motorola's most interesting 2025 mid-rangers leaks in more detail with a nice price and a pen





Galaxy S25 Ultra = Five Edge 60 Stylus units and change





Is it fair to compare probably the best Android phone in the world with a budget-friendly handset that looks like so many other (past and future) mid-rangers from so many different brands... save for its built-in stylus? Not really, but the S Pen sold alongside the state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra as standard inherently draws (unfair) comparisons.





The S25 Ultra (with its bundled stylus) starts at the rough equivalent of $1,510 in India, which means that the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will be about five times cheaper than its "competitor" if Abhishek Yadav's latest prediction comes true. That stands at Rs. 22,999, or $267, which would be a very reasonable price even if this mid-end device with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processing power lacked pen support.





The Edge 60 Fusion, mind you, costs... Rs. 22,999 after a launch discount of 3,000 rupees, so depending on if the aforementioned price point includes such a markdown or not, the Edge 60 Stylus could well be cheaper than its non-pen-supporting sibling.





Is it just me, or does the Edge 60 Stylus look a little generic?





Twitter X. Or it could be Motorola's repetitive design language. Whatever it is, the Edge 60 Stylus certainly doesn't look very exciting at first glance. It could be the poor quality of the product depictions revealed by Abhiskeh Yadav onX. Or it could be Motorola's repetitive design language. Whatever it is, the Edge 60 Stylus certainly doesn't look very exciting at first glance.





The profile seems a little chunky, especially for a large 6.7-inch smartphone with an unremarkable 5,000mAh battery under the hood, the camera module looks pretty much identical to the one on the back of the Edge 60 Fusion , and the two colors illustrated today are... also unremarkable.









It's quite clear that the key selling points here will be the rare stylus and extremely competitive price point, and you know what, that's actually perfectly fine. Not every phone has to try to reinvent the wheel (or slab), and with a good old fashioned headphone jack depicted in that initial ev-leaked image from last month, the Edge 60 Stylus definitely looks like it has enough going for it... for the sub-$300 segment.



Unfortunately, I highly doubt that this device will ever be officially released in the US, especially after today's Moto G Stylus (2025) announcement, although availability in select European markets in addition to India could well be in the cards. Stay tuned for more leaks that are practically guaranteed to come in the next few days, and possibly, that April 17 launch.