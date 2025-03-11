GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Edge 60 Stylus leak reveals a whole new species of incoming Motorola smartphone

So you think you know everything there is to know about the Edge 60 family of upcoming Motorola handsets. But what yesterday's price-centric report neglected to reveal was a fourth member of a smartphone series expected to include "regular", Pro, and Fusion models.

This variant was not mentioned in last month's visual Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro leak either, but it is definitely coming soon as well with a... somewhat unusual name. Who's ready to welcome the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus to 2025's tragically pen-lacking smartphone market?

That's right, it sounds like Samsung's S Pen-wielding Galaxy S25 Ultra will be getting more competition in the near future than just a predictable 2025 sequel to last year's Moto G Stylus 5G mid-ranger. And yes, the rock-solid leaker who's showing us our first glimpse of the Edge 60 Stylus seems very confident that this is a "distinct" device from the as-yet-unannounced Moto G Stylus (2025).

Being part of the Edge family means that this newly pictured model could offer slightly better specifications (at a higher price) in many countries around the world. But it's probably not very wise to speculate too much on the pricing and availability fronts given that... we really don't know a lot about the Edge 60 Stylus.

At first glance, the mysterious phone certainly looks less premium and aggressively curved than the Edge 60 Pro, and its screen bezels are not exactly incredibly thin either. On the bright side, a headphone jack will probably catch your eye next to the stylus slot at the handset's bottom, so if you like "classic" mobile devices with "traditional" music listening options, you might want to stay tuned for further revelations on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro over the coming weeks and months.

If history is any indication, the Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro, and Edge 60 Fusion could be unveiled as early as April, and with them, this all-new Stylus variant might also see daylight to offer prospective Galaxy S25 Ultra buyers a presumably much more affordable alternative.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

