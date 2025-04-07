Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

A surprising Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is reportedly right around the corner with these key specs

You may not remember this after a stream of Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro leaks in the last few weeks and the very recent official announcement of the Edge 60 Fusion, but Motorola was revealed about a month ago to be working on a fourth member of the same smartphone family as well.

Unlike its three aforementioned siblings, the Edge 60 Stylus has no clear predecessor, which might make it more interesting for a lot of Android handset shoppers on a tight budget than everything else Motorola is preparing to release this year. As the name suggests, this device will kinda sorta go up against Samsung's S Pen-wielding Galaxy S25 Ultra, although as a couple of new leaks make it abundantly clear, we're not looking at a flagship here by any measure of the word.

Hey, these specs are rather familiar


  • 6.7-inch P-OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology;
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor;
  • Android 15 software;
  • 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system;
  • 32MP single front-facing camera;
  • 5,000mAh battery;
  • 68W wired charging support;
  • 15W wireless charging capabilities;
  • 256GB internal storage space;
  • 8GB RAM;
  • Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web color options;
  • Stylus included.

Before analyzing the information currently associated with the upcoming Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, it's important (as always) to highlight that none of it is etched in stone just yet. That said, most of the details purportedly disclosed by Abhishek Yadav (who is a social media tipster with a pretty solid track record of leaking this type of stuff) and Vivek Goel (who's a largely unproven new source) sound quite plausible... and oddly familiar.


Yes, the Edge 60 Stylus is expected to match its Fusion-branded brother in the screen size, refresh rate support, on-board software, camera, wired charging, storage, and memory departments while adding (relatively fast) wireless charging technology to the equation, reducing the battery capacity, and swapping MediaTek for Qualcomm processing power. 

If you compare this spec sheet with that of the Motorola Edge (2024), you'll actually find even more similarities, including the exact same Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. That makes me think the Edge 60 Stylus could be released in the US, although that should be treated as a mere assumption and not a very "serious" prediction for the time being.

Save the April 17 date!


If you live in India, that is. Yes, Motorola is reportedly preparing to launch the Edge 60 Stylus as early as next week (specifically, next Thursday) in the world's second most populous nation. 

Of course, "launch" here probably refers to the handset's official announcement (and maybe pre-order start) rather than its actual commercial debut. There are no words on pricing right now, but if the Edge 60 Fusion costs the rough equivalent of $270 in India, this stylus-carrying mid-ranger shouldn't be a lot more expensive.


Stateside, it's hard to believe Motorola could charge less than $400 when the aforementioned Edge (2024) normally costs $550, but even a $450 price tag would make this thing an interesting value proposition as a way cheaper device than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

If the Edge 60 Stylus were to arrive in the US (maybe under a simpler Edge Stylus name), it obviously remains to be seen if there's any point in releasing a Moto G Stylus (2025) model too. Probably not, but only time will reveal Motorola's full 2025 product launch plans (for North America and the entire world). 

Until then, it's important to note that the "ev-leaked" image from last month showcases an objectively less flashy design than that of the aggressively curved Edge (2024) and Edge 60 Fusion, so perhaps this is the same device as the Moto G Stylus (2025)? Anything is possible, at least for now.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
