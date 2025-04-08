The new Moto G Stylus (2025) is here, tougher than a brick and wielding an enhanced stylus
Motorola has just unveiled the new Moto G Stylus 2025, with an upgraded stylus and recognizable Motorola design.
Turning the phone around, we are greeted by a big 6.7-inch pOLED display with Super HD resolution and a fast 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth animations. The Moto G Stylus 2025's display also gets quite bright, at a maximum brightness of up to 3,000 nits, which is even higher than the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 2,600 nits!
This time, it features an enhanced stylus with 6.4x improved responsiveness compared to its predecessor. This would make the stylus better by responding more quickly whether you decide to jot notes down, sketch, or navigate apps.
Moto G Stylus (2025) specs at a glance:
- 6.7-inch pOLED Super HD display
- IP68 rating
- Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
- 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage
- 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging
- 50MP main camera, f/1.8, OIS
- 13MP ultra-wide camera and macro, f2.2, PDAF
- 3-in-1 light sensor
- 32MP front camera, f/2.2
- Android 15
Moto G Stylus (2025) design and display
The Moto G Stylus's design is not particularly new, but the camera island has grown from the previous generations and this mid-ranger now sports a third camera and a more respectable (and bigger) camera island, resembling the Moto G from 2025.
The Moto G Stylus comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, coupled with an MIL-STD-810H certification which ensures your phone can survive fall from nearly 1.5 meters. The Stylus-wielding mid-ranger rocks two trendy colors Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web with a premium leather-inspired finish.
Its dimensions are overall similar to last year's model (162.15 x 74.78 x 8.29 vs 162.56 x 74.75 x 8.3 mm on the Moto G Stylus from 2024), and it weighs 191 g.
Camera improvements
Image Credit - Motorola
Motorola has given some upgrade love to the camera department as well. The 50MP main camera of the phone is now new, featuring a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor which should bring enhanced clarity and lighting to low-light images.
Moto AI also helps with the camera performance using the Photo Enhancement Engine to analyze frames, blend exposure, and ensure rich colors and details are preserved. But that's not all! The phone's stylus is actually a great tool to fine-tune those photos later, so that's a bonus.
The second camera is a 13MP ultra-wide lens, which also doubles as a macro lens. You can either take an ultrawide angle look or a close-up look at your subject, based on your preference. At the front, we have a 32MP camera.
Moto G Stylus (2025) hardware
The Moto G Stylus is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, the same processor found in the newly-announced Galaxy A36. The chip is built on a 5nm processor, so don't expect wonders from it, but nonetheless, it is a pretty capable mid-range chip. It should handle daily life tasks okay, albeit it's definitely not a powerhouse.
Complementing the chip we have 8GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB of internal storage. A good 5,000 mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging ensures the lights are on as long as you need it, and when they're not, the quick charging's got you covered. The phone also supports 15W wireless charging.
The Moto G Stylus comes with Android 15 out of the box and also supports Moto Secure and ThinkShiled.
Moto G Stylus (2025) price and availability
In the U.S., the Moto G Stylus (2025) will be available unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, and motorola.com on April 17, with additional retailers and carriers to get it in the coming months, and will start at $399.99.
In Canada, the device will be available on May 13 at motorola.ca and select carriers and retailers.
Moto G Stylus (2025) competitors
The Moto G Stylus is quite unique in the budget and mid-range phone market, as its competitors don't offer styli. The Galaxy A36 is one of the challengers to its throne, sporting the same processor and price. It also comes with AI smarts dubbed Awesome Intelligence and an elegant design.
The Nothing Phone (3a) is another affordable phone that competes around the Moto's price range. It features a unique glyph-design and an exciting promise for an AI suite dubbed Essential Space.
A OnePlus Nord model is also in the cards, although the last phone from the series was introduced all the way back in August of last year. We expect a OnePlus Nord 5 soon, probably in April, and rumors indicate it may sport a MediaTek 9350 chipset and a very large 7,000 mAh battery. But this phone is not official just yet.
