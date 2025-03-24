Motorola Edge 60 Fusion shows its curves in freshly leaked pictures

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Motorola
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
Motorola has already spilled the beans on its upcoming Edge 60 Fusion, a new mid-range phone the US-based company plans to introduce on April 2. The device is part of the Edge 60 lineup, which Motorola is expected to unveil in the coming weeks.

Before the phone’s April 2 unveiling, a new batch of leaked pictures has been making rounds on the internet courtesy to the fine folks at AndroidHeadlines. The pictures that show the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion from multiple angles confirm the device will be available in at least four colors: blue, green, pink and purple.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be available in four colors | Images credits: AndroidHeadlines

Although color availability could be dependent on the market, it’s safe to say that most countries will be getting all four flavors. As far as the price goes, rumor has it that cheapest member of the Edge 60 series will be available in Europe for around €350.

Unfortunately, this is a pretty steep price tag for what the phone promises to offer. Motorola has already confirmed the Edge 60 Fusion sports a large 6.7-inch OLED display with 1200p resolution, up to 4,500 nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection

The Edge 60 Fusion will be India's first phone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 | Images credits: AndroidHeadlines

The US-based handset maker also said the Edge 60 Fusion features a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony-LYT 700C sensor “validated by Pantone.” Motorola claims the Edge 60 Fusion is the segment’s most durable phone thanks to its IP68/IP69 and MIL-810H certifications, which makes the phone not just extra durable but also dust and waterproof.

According to Motorola, the Edge 60 Fusion will be India’s first smartphone equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 processor. The upcoming mid-ranger is powered by a 5,500 mAh battery that features support for 68W wired charging.

The Edge 60 Fusion promises to be an extra durable mid-ranger | Images credits: AndroidHeadlines

Last but not least, Motorola announced that the Edge 60 Fusion will ship with Android 15 right out of the box, and the phone will receive 3 years of OS and 4 years of security updates, which is a bit disappointing considering that Samsung’s latest Galaxy A series phones have already been confirmed to receive double that.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

