Motorola's gorgeous Edge 60 Fusion mid-ranger gets a few key specs and a launch date leaked





Yes, it appears that Yes, it appears that Motorola will make the Edge 60 Fusion official in India on April 2, kicking off regional sales exactly a week later. This news comes from a very reliable social media tipster, so you should probably get your finances in order by April 9 if you're into budget 5G phones with exceptionally eye-catching designs and respectable specs like the following.

Familiar but also vastly improved





6.7-inch quad curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology;

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor;

50MP Sony LYT700 primary rear-facing camera;

13MP secondary rear camera;

32MP single front-facing snapper;

5,500mAh battery;

IP69 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD-810 durability.



Technically, none of those numbers and details are etched in stone just yet. But the 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate-capable screen with curves all around it, for instance, sounds an awful lot like what the Edge 50 Fusion offers and what we saw in those recently leaked Edge 60 Fusion pictures, so that's probably legit.









The same essentially goes for the familiar-sounding cameras on the back and front of this upcoming mid-range Android handset, which brings me to a couple of potentially very nice surprises. Namely, it appears that the Edge 60 Fusion could raise its predecessor's IP68 water and dust protection levels to an even more impressive IP69 rating while also adding military-grade durability to the equation.

That's right, this absolute beaut of a "quad curved" mobile device is expected to handle the great outdoors remarkably well too, surviving not just water immersion for extended periods of time, but also powerful high-temperature water jets, extreme weather conditions, salt, vibration, and even the occasional drop on a hard surface.





That's definitely not what most affordable Android phones can boast these days, and it's actually something that even many super-expensive flagships continue to inexplicably lack in this day and age.

Big battery, respectable processor, reasonable price point expected













For the time being, there are no words on charging speeds, which is typically another strong area for Motorola in comparison with Samsung (and not so much against OnePlus), but the Edge 60 Fusion is credibly rumored to use a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor instead of its predecessor's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.



Android users are rarely happy when a company decides to switch from a Qualcomm to a MediaTek chipset, but the Dimensity 7400 is unlikely to be a pushover, going official just last month with CPU clock speeds of up to 2.6GHz, "exceptional" energy efficiency, and native support for cutting-edge tools like Adaptive Gaming Technology 3.0 and "best-in-class" AI.





If history is any indication, I'm afraid that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is unlikely to officially go on sale in the US, targeting instead mainly European and Asian markets. On the old continent, this bad boy is expected to start at a recommended price of around €350 ($380 or so), while in India, the Edge 50 Fusion normally costs Rs. 25,999 ($300) in an entry-level variant, which could be true for the new mid-ranger next month as well.