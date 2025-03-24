Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Motorola spoils its own Edge 60 Fusion launch party by revealing all of the phone's key features

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Android
Official Motorola Edge 60 Fusion promotional image
You know how Motorola started teasing one of its most interesting upcoming smartphones last week, confirming the undeniably gorgeous design of the Edge 60 Fusion mid-ranger and a few other major selling points? If you thought the company was planning to slowly build buzz around this device for a little while longer by revealing one or two new features at a time, well, you were wrong.

That's because pretty much everything we need to know about the next addition to the popular Motorola Edge line is now out of the bag, and this time around, there's no leaker to "blame" for blowing the unreleased handset's cover. Instead, all the details are prematurely (and intentionally) laid out over on Flipkart, which just so happens to be India's biggest e-commerce platform.

This is what the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is all about


  • 6.7-inch True Color display with 1.5K resolution, 4500 nits of peak brightness, 10-bit, and HDR10+ technology;
  • Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;
  • IP68, IP69, and MIL-810H certifications;
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor;
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Ultra Pixel technology;
  • 13MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens;
  • 32MP single front-facing camera with 4K video recording;
  • AI Photo Enhancement, AI Adaptive Stabilization, Circle to Search, AI Magic Eraser, AI Magic Editor, and other AI skills;
  • 8 and 12GB RAM options;
  • 256GB internal storage space;
  • microSD support for up to 1TB expansion;
  • 5,500mAh battery;
  • 68W charging capabilities;
  • Android 15 with Hello UI software;
  • Three years of OS upgrades + four years of security patches.

That's a lot of information to absorb in one go, but if you followed our previous Edge 60 Fusion coverage, you're probably already familiar with many of those details and numbers. For instance, you may remember how Motorola claimed last week that this would be the "most durable Edge phone" to date thanks to IP68, IP69, and military-grade ratings for resistance to water immersion, dust, high-pressure water jets, extreme temperatures, and drops.


But now we also know that the upcoming phone's durability will be further boosted by Gorilla Glass 7i technology. That's a big improvement from the Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection of last year's Edge 50 Fusion, although it's obviously nowhere near as advanced as the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 standard of the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus, let alone the industry-leading Gorilla Armor 2 tech employed by the S25 Ultra.

That's all because the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is clearly not designed to go up against the best of the best Android phones out there right now, instead aiming to impress with its virtually unrivaled value for your money starting April 2.

For a mid-range device expected not to cost a small fortune, this bad boy sure looks gorgeous in all its official and unofficial press-friendly images thanks to an "all-curved" display with a much higher peak brightness number than its predecessor and a vegan leather finish in three similarly eye-catching colorways.

Incredibly enough, the Edge 60 Fusion will rock a 96.3 percent screen-to-body ratio (up from "only" 91.6 percent on the Edge 50 Fusion) while also looking pretty slender (at least at first glance) for a smartphone with a hefty 5,500mAh battery under the hood. 

Will the Edge 60 Fusion be released in the US?


Unfortunately, I don't think so. History doesn't suggest that will be the case, and there's definitely a reason why Motorola is primarily advertising the phone in India.

Recommended Stories
Clearly, that's going to be a big market for the Edge 60 Fusion after its official April 2 launch, as is the case for the Edge 50 Fusion. The two could share a regional starting price of around 26,000 rupees ($300), which is likely to make a lot of you fine US-based bargain-hunting folks pretty mad.


Apart from India, you can expect the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to be released across Europe soon at a very competitive price as well, while the US is likely to get the "regular" Edge 60 (under the Edge 2025 name) at some point in the next few months. Maybe even the Edge 60 Stylus. Probably not the Edge 60 Pro.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless