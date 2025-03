Motorola spoils its own Edge 60 Fusion launch party by revealing all of the phone's key features

That's because pretty much everything we need to know about the next addition to the popular Motorola Edge line is now out of the bag, and this time around, there's no That's because pretty much everything we need to know about the next addition to the popular Motorola Edge line is now out of the bag, and this time around, there's no leaker to "blame" for blowing the unreleased handset's cover . Instead, all the details are prematurely (and intentionally) laid out over on Flipkart , which just so happens to be India's biggest e-commerce platform.

This is what the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is all about





6.7-inch True Color display with 1.5K resolution, 4500 nits of peak brightness, 10-bit, and HDR10+ technology;

Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;

IP68, IP69, and MIL-810H certifications;

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with Ultra Pixel technology;

13MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens;

32MP single front-facing camera with 4K video recording;

AI Photo Enhancement, AI Adaptive Stabilization, Circle to Search, AI Magic Eraser, AI Magic Editor, and other AI skills;

8 and 12GB RAM options;

256GB internal storage space;

microSD support for up to 1TB expansion;

5,500mAh battery;

68W charging capabilities;

Android 15 with Hello UI software;

with Hello UI software; Three years of OS upgrades + four years of security patches.



That's a lot of information to absorb in one go, but if you followed our previous Edge 60 Fusion coverage, you're probably already familiar with many of those details and numbers. For instance, you may remember how Motorola claimed last week that this would be the "most durable Edge phone" to date thanks to IP68, IP69, and military-grade ratings for resistance to water immersion, dust, high-pressure water jets, extreme temperatures, and drops.



But now we also know that the upcoming phone's durability will be further boosted by Gorilla Glass 7i technology. That's a big improvement from the Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection of last year's Edge 50 Fusion , although it's obviously nowhere near as advanced as the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 standard of the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus , let alone the industry-leading Gorilla Armor 2 tech employed by the S25 Ultra





That's all because the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is clearly not designed to go up against the best of the best Android phones out there right now, instead aiming to impress with its virtually unrivaled value for your money starting April 2.





For a mid-range device expected not to cost a small fortune, this bad boy sure looks gorgeous in all its official and unofficial press-friendly images thanks to an "all-curved" display with a much higher peak brightness number than its predecessor and a vegan leather finish in three similarly eye-catching colorways.





Incredibly enough, the Edge 60 Fusion will rock a 96.3 percent screen-to-body ratio (up from "only" 91.6 percent on the Edge 50 Fusion) while also looking pretty slender (at least at first glance) for a smartphone with a hefty 5,500mAh battery under the hood.

Will the Edge 60 Fusion be released in the US?





Unfortunately, I don't think so. History doesn't suggest that will be the case, and there's definitely a reason why Motorola is primarily advertising the phone in India .



Clearly, that's going to be a big market for the Edge 60 Fusion after its official April 2 launch, as is the case for the Edge 50 Fusion. The two could share a regional starting price of around 26,000 rupees ($300), which is likely to make a lot of you fine US-based bargain-hunting folks pretty mad.





Get set for a smartphone that’s anything but ordinary.#Comingsoon#EdgeOutTheOrdinary — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 24, 2025



Apart from India, you can expect the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to be released across Europe soon at a very competitive price as well, while the US is likely to get the "regular" Edge 60 (under the Edge 2025 name) at some point in the next few months. Maybe even the Edge 60 Stylus . Probably not the Edge 60 Pro

You know how Motorola started teasing one of its most interesting upcoming smartphones last week, confirming the undeniably gorgeous design of the Edge 60 Fusion mid-ranger and a few other major selling points? If you thought the company was planning to slowly build buzz around this device for a little while longer by revealing one or two new features at a time, well, you were wrong.