By
Motorola Android
Confirmed: Motorola's next Android flagship will crush the Galaxy S24 Ultra on charging
To paraphrase a great philosopher of the 20th (and 21st) century, Motorola feels the need. The need for speed. That seemingly applies to the hot new processor that will be used on the Edge 50 Ultra, but also to the upcoming handset's charging capabilities.

Those will reach a peak of 125 watts, and while this key characteristic was fairly easy to anticipate prior to today, it's now etched in stone thanks to the company itself. Yes, Motorola's true 2024 flagship is confirmed to pack Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 heat, thus falling short of the overall performance of existing Android high-enders like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, while promising to blow minds and destroy rivals in the charging speed field.

Most of the best phones available in the US today are not capable of going up to 125W charging rates, and in fact, Samsung's aforementioned super-flagship is capped at a modest 45W. Apple's state-of-the-art iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile, is stuck in an even more distant past with an under-30W charging limit.


Of course, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will not set any new world records, as the Realme GT 5, for instance, is available in a number of global markets in a variant that supports up to 240W (!!!)... theoretical charging speeds. But if this feature will be offered in the US, Motorola has a chance to make plenty of headlines and attract loads of customers.

The Edge 50 Ultra, mind you, is not yet confirmed for a US release, although it could definitely expand to the land of the free and the home of the brave under the Motorola Edge+ (2024) name following an international announcement on April 16.

Even if that happens, though, a regional charging speed restriction is likely to take place similar to how the OnePlus 12 is advertised with 100W support internationally and only 80W capabilities stateside.

Along with the Edge 50 Ultra, a slightly lower-end Edge 50 Pro model is also expected to go global next week. This upper mid-range device is already up for grabs in India with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor under the hood, and believe it or not, 125W charging technology of its own. Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell approves this message.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

