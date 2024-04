Motorola confirms the new high-end chip that will power the Edge 50 Ultra flagship

While Motorola is not ready to reveal many details on the Edge 50 Ultra's internal components and hardware specifications at this time, the phone's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor is now etched in stone. This will allow the upcoming "masterpiece" to make the most out of its "intelligence meets art" combination, which... doesn't really mean anything as far as real-world performance goes.





Technically, the Edge 50 Ultra name is not officially confirmed, but apart from our common sense and that aforementioned leak, we have a fresh benchmark listing that corroborates the marketing label. Of course, Geekbench records of unreleased products are not always accurate or 100 percent trustworthy, but this particular one looks about as legit as these things come.





With Android 14 on the software side of things and 12GB RAM, the pre-release Motorola Edge 50 Ultra unit tested for speed here predictably falls short of the stellar single and multi-core results of something like the Galaxy S24 Ultra





Were you disappointed to see the Motorola Edge 50 Pro unveiled in India last week with a middling Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor under the hood? Fret not, as the company's true Android flagship for this year is actually not here yet.