Motorola confirms the new high-end chip that will power the Edge 50 Ultra flagship
Were you disappointed to see the Motorola Edge 50 Pro unveiled in India last week with a middling Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor under the hood? Fret not, as the company's true Android flagship for this year is actually not here yet.
In line with a glorious leak from a couple of weeks ago and several more recent teasers, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to see daylight soon with significantly more raw power on deck. The entire Edge (2024) family is officially scheduled for a global April 16 announcement, and thanks to a semi-cryptic new X post, we now know for sure exactly how powerful the most advanced member of this family will be.
While Motorola is not ready to reveal many details on the Edge 50 Ultra's internal components and hardware specifications at this time, the phone's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor is now etched in stone. This will allow the upcoming "masterpiece" to make the most out of its "intelligence meets art" combination, which... doesn't really mean anything as far as real-world performance goes.
A masterpiece with @Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor is in the making. Intelligence meets art on 4.16.2024.#hellomoto#edgefamily#hellosmARTphonepic.twitter.com/hpZCcdMl5B— motorola (@Moto) April 10, 2024
Technically, the Edge 50 Ultra name is not officially confirmed, but apart from our common sense and that aforementioned leak, we have a fresh benchmark listing that corroborates the marketing label. Of course, Geekbench records of unreleased products are not always accurate or 100 percent trustworthy, but this particular one looks about as legit as these things come.
With Android 14 on the software side of things and 12GB RAM, the pre-release Motorola Edge 50 Ultra unit tested for speed here predictably falls short of the stellar single and multi-core results of something like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
That's because the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC is obviously not created equal to the "standard" Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside some of the best Android phones available today. Does that mean the Edge 50 Ultra will lag or stutter in most day-to-day operations? Probably not. But it does mean Motorola's high-end handset will cost a lot less than the Galaxy S24 Ultra and possibly the S24+ and OnePlus 12 as well. And isn't that more important than holding some theoretical power advantage that's rarely (if ever) noticeable in actual "normal" usage?
