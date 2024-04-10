Motorola has something big planned for April 16: can you say international Edge 50 family?





Intriguingly enough, it appears that the Moto G64 5G is not the company's only phone scheduled to see daylight on April 16, with a separate event dedicated to the intersection of "intelligence and art" now slated for the same date

A not-so-secretive family of eye-catching Android phones





This seemingly mysterious product launch was confirmed on Twitter X account, which means that whatever will be announced this time next week is designed for international audiences rather than just consumers in a specific market or region. This seemingly mysterious product launch was confirmed on Motorola 's official globalX account, which means that whatever will be announced this time next week is designed for international audiences rather than just consumers in a specific market or region.





While the teaser image joining the date reveal only makes it clear that Motorola is preparing to release yet another smartphone (or several) with a fancy vegan leather build, it really doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what device (or devices) this event will focus on.









That's because the "intelligence meets art" tagline has been used for the Edge 50 Pro's recent Indian announcement, and just in case that's not a strong enough hint of what's to come, Motorola is also looking to build hype with a totally not-vague "#edgefamily" hashtag.





In other words, the aforementioned Edge 50 Pro is now all but guaranteed to expand around the world on April 16, and the "Edge family" could welcome all-new 50 Ultra and 50 Fusion members on the same date. And there may even be a fourth variant in the cards too.

What exactly do we know about the Edge 50 lineup?









The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion , meanwhile, is expected to settle for a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, as well as just one 50MP shooter paired with a 13MP secondary sensor on its back, up to 12GB RAM, and an equally hefty 5,000mAh cell equipped with "only" 68W charging technology.



Finally, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro holds no secrets whatsoever, starting at the rough equivalent of $385 in India with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 50 + 10 + 13MP triple rear-facing camera system, 8GB RAM (in an entry-level configuration, at least), and a 4,500mAh battery capable of charging at up to 125W speeds.









While all three of these handsets are likely to hit most major European markets in the coming weeks, the US availability matter remains largely under wraps for the time being. We can probably safely assume that the ultra-high-end Edge 50 Ultra will follow in the footsteps of the Edge+ (2023) stateside under the Motorola Edge+ (2024) name, while the Edge 50 Pro could well spread its wings to the US as a "regular" Edge (2024).





Of course, Motorola could also be working on a non-Pro, non-Ultra, and non-Fusion Edge 50 variant to be released in the US as a sequel to the very well-reviewed Edge (2023) mid-ranger, but for now, that theory is not supported by any concrete evidence or credible rumors.



