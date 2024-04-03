Motorola Edge 50 Pro unveiled: A camera-centric phone with AI smarts









In the design department, the Edge 50 Pro sports rounded edges and a distinctive squircle-shaped unibody camera island on the rear. It's available in three stylish colors: Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl.





The Moonlight Pearl variant features a handmade acetate finish, with Motorola highlighting that each model will boast a unique pattern. On the other hand, the Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty models of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro sport back panels covered in silicone vegan leather, complemented by an aluminum frame.

The camera capabilities of Motorola Edge 50 Pro



The Motorola Edge 50 Pro packs an AI-powered pro-grade camera setup, which isn't surprising considering AI's widespread use in 2024. Plus, it comes with an AI photo enhancement engine that promises:



Improved dynamic range

Greater noise reduction

Finer image resolution

AI adaptive stabilization

The back camera setup includes:



A 50MP f/1.4 main camera

A 10MP 3x telephoto lens

A 13MP ultrawide camera with macro support

And a 50MP f/1.9 selfie camera with autofocus.

According to the company, this is the first phone to feature both a Pantone Validated camera and screen. This means that the Edge 50 Pro should capture true-to-life colors and skin tones.

Inside the Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Performance and software



Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro houses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. In terms of memory, the base model offers 8GB of RAM, which is a step down from the 12GB in last year's base model. In terms of power, the latest Edge 50 Pro doesn't quite match up to its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.



The smartphone runs on

A look at battery and charging



Powering the entire package is a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W TurboPower charging. However, only the 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space variant will include a 125W adapter. The 8 GB/128 GB model will come with a 68W adapter as Motorola aimed to lower the cost.



Moreover, the phone boasts 50W wireless charging capabilities and 10W reverse wired charging.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro price and availability

The Edge 50 Pro has just been launched in India and will hit the shelves starting April 9. The phone comes with a recommended price of Rs 31,999 (~$383) for the 8GB/256GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 35,999 (~$431).



Today,pulled back the curtain on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro at a flashy event in New Delhi, India. Positioned as an upper mid-range, camera-centric smartphone, Motorola is touting it as the first one to feature a Pantone Validated camera.The Motorola Edge 50 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display sporting a crisp 1.5K resolution and a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. With support for up to 2000 nits peak brightness, this display promises vivid visuals even in bright conditions. While Motorola didn't disclose the exact version, the screen is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass for added durability.