The Moto Edge 50 Ultra flagship emerges in a video teaser
A picture is worth a thousand words, but a video – even if it's in the form of a 9-second teaser – is worth more.
Less than a week ago, image renders for the upcoming Moto Edge 50 Ultra surfaced, alongside some technical details – it turns out that the Edge 50 Pro isn't the most powerful in Motorola's Edge 50 family.
Gizmochina notes that the Edge 50 Ultra was expected to come with a curved display. The leaked video shows a curved design, with the display and back panel seamlessly blending into the frame.
Based on the short teaser, there's a triple camera setup on the back that includes a periscope telephoto module and a 50 MP main camera. The ultra-wide shooter is also said to be utilizing a 50MP sensor. Additionally, the camera module houses two other small cutouts – likely for a rear-facing mic and depth sensors to aid autofocus.
The curved display is expected to be a 6.7-inch 1.5k panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. It includes a single hole-punch front-facing camera.
The panel will have Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is all but guaranteed in the Edge 50 Ultra. It's interesting to see if it's going to challenge the Galaxy S24 and its non-"s" Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Now, notable X/Twitter tipster Evan Blass leaked a video teaser that shows the design of the Edge 50 Ultra up-close.
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra pic.twitter.com/jthcVwCTfD— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 31, 2024
Anticipated to launch as the X50 Ultra in select markets shortly, the premium Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is set for a global unveiling together with the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion on April 3. What remains uncertain is which of these models will also reach the US market, and under what names they will be marketed, following the release of the mid-tier Motorola Edge (2023) and the upscale Edge Plus (2023).
