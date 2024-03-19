Motorola just dropped a bunch of Edge 50 Pro promos confirming many key features





This is everything we know for sure about the Motorola Edge 50 Pro right now





The intelligent part of the equation, of course, refers to AI technologies, which are all the rage in today's mobile industry and are executed differently by each individual brand. Motorola's implementations of artificial intelligence on the Edge 50 Pro will largely focus on making the most out of the phone's "pro-grade" camera and ensuring your "art" is captured as intelligently and as "confidently" as possible.





What’s more in the #MotorolaEdge50Pro?

A HDR10+ Supported Display with 1.5K Resolution and 144HZ Refresh Rate. Real-world colours validated by Pantone.

Coming Soon @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo and all leading retail stores.#IntelligenceMeetsArtpic.twitter.com/St4K7OPa4Y — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 19, 2024



The primary 50MP shooter found on the handset's sleek vegan leather back will be aided by features like auto focus tracking, AI adaptive stabilization, AI photo enhancement engine, and tilt mode to take your photography to the next level with little to no effort on your part.





The Edge 50 Pro's artistic nature will truly shine when displaying your photos, videos, and all other content produced on the actual phone or pulled from your everyday streaming service. That's because this bad boy is also set to sport a gorgeous "Pantone-validated" 6.7-inch P-OLED screen with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate capabilities, HDR10+ support, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.





That's a lot of impressive-sounding numbers and letters, but it has to be said that last year's Motorola Edge 40 Pro , aka Edge+ (2023) , comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display that supports an even higher 165Hz refresh rate while capping off at a brightness of 1300 nits.

And this is everything else we expect from Motorola's next flagship









That's a brand-new and slightly lower-end chipset that the company is probably opting for in order to strike the best possible balance between raw power and affordability. Of course, the Edge 50 Pro will not exactly fall into the budget 5G phone category seeing as how it's tipped to come with 12GB RAM, up to 512 gigs of internal storage space, and a 4,500mAh or so battery equipped with blazing fast 125W wired and 50W wireless charging technology in addition to the specs and features mentioned above.









That 50MP main rear-facing camera will be joined by a mysterious pair of ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors, while three "Pantone curated" color options, a distinctly curved screen with razor-thin top and bottom bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner are likely to bring their own unique contributions to an undeniably premium design.





With all of that in mind, we'd rather not try to guess how much the Edge 50 Pro might cost in India under that name or stateside as the Motorola Edge+ (2024). Instead, let's just wait for that April 3 regional announcement and a US release likely to follow soon thereafter.