The amazing Motorola Edge (2023) mid-ranger goes back down to its record low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It sure did not take long for the aptly named Motorola Edge (2023) to score hefty discounts of $100 and then $250 after its US commercial debut in the fall of 2023, and amazingly enough, those who missed that initial opportunity to save big on this decidedly impressive mid-range Android soldier are getting another chance at precisely that right now.
Yes, both Motorola and Amazon are selling the unlocked 6.6-inch handset for a very nice 250 bucks under its $599.99 list price with no strings attached and no special requirements again, and at least according to the Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer, you have until the end of the week to take advantage of this hot new "winter wonder" deal.
At its record low price, the non-Plus Edge (2023) obviously doesn't compete against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra or Google's Pixel 8 Pro, let alone any of the fast-approaching Galaxy S24 family members. But it's certainly hard to find a better budget 5G phone... in this budget today, and that's true even if you consider otherwise great options like the Galaxy S23 FE, vanilla Pixel 8, or Pixel 7a as well.
Bottom line, you're looking at an absolute bang-for-buck champion here, with its value proposition made pretty much irresistible and unbeatable by a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, a large P-OLED display with state-of-the-art 144Hz refresh rate technology, a not-too-shabby 4,400mAh battery that supports both blazing fast 68W wired and decently fast 15W wireless charging capabilities, as well as a decidedly generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a fitting 8GB RAM count.
It's truly difficult to imagine what Motorola could have possibly done to make this device better while keeping its price point so incredibly low. That's because the cameras are not bad either (to say the least), the design is as premium and as eye-catching as they come (with a tough metal frame and unconventional vegan leather back), and the long-term software support... shouldn't be anywhere near as bad to prove a total deal breaker.
In short, if you haven't purchased the discounted Motorola Edge (2023) over the holidays and want to own undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones in the world today, now's the time to pull the trigger and you shouldn't waste another second before doing just that.
Things that are NOT allowed: