The amazing Motorola Edge (2023) mid-ranger goes back down to its record low price





Yes, both Motorola and Amazon are selling the unlocked 6.6-inch handset for a very nice 250 bucks under its $599.99 list price with no strings attached and no special requirements again, and at least according to the Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer, you have until the end of the week to take advantage of this hot new "winter wonder" deal. Yes, both Motorola and Amazon are selling the unlocked 6.6-inch handset for a very nice 250 bucks under its $599.99 list price with no strings attached and no special requirements again, and at least according to the Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer, you have until the end of the week to take advantage of this hot new "winter wonder" deal.

Motorola Edge (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather $250 off (42%) $349 99 $599 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon









Bottom line, you're looking at an absolute bang-for-buck champion here, with its value proposition made pretty much irresistible and unbeatable by a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, a large P-OLED display with state-of-the-art 144Hz refresh rate technology, a not-too-shabby 4,400mAh battery that supports both blazing fast 68W wired and decently fast 15W wireless charging capabilities, as well as a decidedly generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a fitting 8GB RAM count.





It's truly difficult to imagine what Motorola could have possibly done to make this device better while keeping its price point so incredibly low. That's because the cameras are not bad either (to say the least), the design is as premium and as eye-catching as they come (with a tough metal frame and unconventional vegan leather back), and the long-term software support... shouldn't be anywhere near as bad to prove a total deal breaker.





In short, if you haven't purchased the discounted Motorola Edge (2023) over the holidays and want to own undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones in the world today, now's the time to pull the trigger and you shouldn't waste another second before doing just that.