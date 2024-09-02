You can once again score the Motorola Edge (2023) at half off via the official store
Need a new Android phone with decent specs but don't want to spend over $300? The Motorola Store might have what you're looking for. Over here, you can save 50% on the mid-range Motorola Edge (2023) yet again, a deal that's simply too awesome to ignore.
Mind you, that's also the lowest price we've seen for last year's Edge model, though it's been available for some time. In fact, the promo has been coming and going since Prime Day 2024. But you won't find the 50% markdown at Amazon right now, making Motorola's deal extra cool. Then again, Best Buy sells the phone at the same $300 discount, so keep that in mind.
With this bad boy, you get a beautiful 6.6-inch pOLED display with snappy 144Hz refresh rates, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 performance, and a respectable camera system. Motorola added a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide unit on the rear, giving you decent photos. With that in mind, you can expect oversaturated and extra vibrant colors that may make your shots look less natural.
Don't mind getting a slightly older smartphone? The Pixel 7 is one fantastic Edge (2023) alternative. The Google phone's 256GB version is currently available for just under $430 following a 38% markdown from the phone's MSRP of about $700.
What makes this puppy good enough to deserve your extra $130 of hard-earned money? First and foremost, it has a better camera. Unlike the Motorola, this оption takes much more realistic-looking photos with its dual camera setup featuring 50MP main unit. Feel free to browse the camera samples in our Pixel 7 review.
But it's not just about the better photo quality. The Pixel's Tensor G2 chip offers more on the performance side of things, according to our benchmark tests, and it's more compact with its 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen.
Finally, while the Edge (2023) will only receive Android 15 as a final update, the Pixel 7 is scheduled to receive Android 16 in 2025, plus an extra two years of security updates. For context, the Edge will only receive security patches in 2026.
With the Edge (2024) already out, this fella is no longer the latest non-Pro model from the Edge series. But at its current price, it rivals some of the best mid-range phones, offering a fantastic screen and blazing-fast 68W charging speeds.
In other words, if you need a new phone for smartphone photography, you should probably seek elsewhere. In fact, Amazon has an alternative that promises better camera performance, provided you don't mind spending an extra ~$130.
Check out this Google Pixel option
Don't mind getting a slightly older smartphone? The Pixel 7 is one fantastic Edge (2023) alternative. The Google phone's 256GB version is currently available for just under $430 following a 38% markdown from the phone's MSRP of about $700.
What makes this puppy good enough to deserve your extra $130 of hard-earned money? First and foremost, it has a better camera. Unlike the Motorola, this оption takes much more realistic-looking photos with its dual camera setup featuring 50MP main unit. Feel free to browse the camera samples in our Pixel 7 review.
Finally, while the Edge (2023) will only receive Android 15 as a final update, the Pixel 7 is scheduled to receive Android 16 in 2025, plus an extra two years of security updates. For context, the Edge will only receive security patches in 2026.
Ultimately, neither the Pixel nor the Motorola are the latest or greatest in their own lineups. But both devices certainly offer good value for money at their current asking prices. Don't forget to visit our Edge (2023) vs Pixel 7 specs comparison for additional details before making the final decision.
