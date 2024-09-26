The Motorola Edge (2023) is back in the spotlight for 50% off on Best Buy
Don't feel tempted by the currently discounted Motorola Edge (2024)? What do you think about its predecessor from last year? The Edge (2023) continues to sell at unbelievably affordable prices, and you can now get one for 50% off at Best Buy, which makes it pretty hard to turn down.
Although no longer the latest Edge model, this fella is a sleek, elegantly designed device with a beautiful 6.6-inch pOLED display. With high refresh rates of up to 144Hz, the handset feels smooth and responsive through and through.
However, there's another choice users might appreciate even more. Be sure to check it out before making the final decision.
Currently available for $200 off its usual price, the Pixel 8 offers various advantages we simply can't ignore. Not only do you get $200 off the phone, mind you, but Amazon also throws in a free Pixel Watch with Wi-Fi to sweeten the pot. We know the Google Pixel phone is still quite a bit more expensive than the Motorola even with that discount, but you're getting way more value for money.
First off, this handset has a better camera system, featuring a 50 + 12 MP system on the rear and a 10.5 MP selfie sensor. As you can see from the photo samples in our Edge (2023) vs Pixel 8 review, it's definitely hard to beat the Pixel phone on the camera front.
So, if you want something that looks sleek, performs well day-to-day and is affordable, go for the Edge (2023). Likewise, should you prefer AI tricks, a better camera, and longer software support, we suggest extending your budget for the Pixel phone.
We know this is far from the first time the $599.99 phone has been offered for as little as $299.99. What makes Best Buy's deal attractive right now, however, is that neither Amazon nor the Motorola Store have an equally good proposal. Over at the largest e-commerce seller, you get a much less attractive 18% markdown. As for Motorola.com, it doesn't have the phone in stock.
Then we have a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chip, which is no winner on any of our benchmark tests. Even so, the Motorola phone provides an enjoyable experience that should please most users. Add a 4,400mAh battery with crazy-fast 68W wired charging speeds to the package, and you've got a pretty decent mid-range option.
This Google Pixel alternative should be on your radar
Currently available for $200 off its usual price, the Pixel 8 offers various advantages we simply can't ignore. Not only do you get $200 off the phone, mind you, but Amazon also throws in a free Pixel Watch with Wi-Fi to sweeten the pot. We know the Google Pixel phone is still quite a bit more expensive than the Motorola even with that discount, but you're getting way more value for money.
Aside from that, the Google Tensor G3 chip inside the Google phone offers a snappier and overall smoother experience than the MediaTek Dimensity 7030. And let's not ignore the Magic Editor and other AI-enhanced features, plus the seven years of promised updates. Those are all things the Motorola handset lacks.
