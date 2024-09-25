Sleek and powerful, the Motorola Edge (2024) is on sale at a sweet discount and is a must-have
If you're in the market for a sleek mid-ranger, be sure to snatch the Motorola Edge (2024) with this deal now, while the phone is discounted by $100 at Amazon and Motorola. Thanks to this sweet price cut you can get one for just under $450, making it an even bigger bargain than usual. In addition, you can save an extra $50 if you trade in an eligible device with Motorola.
Truth be told, this isn't a new deal, as it has been available for some time. However, it's still one you can't pass up, as the Motorola Edge (2024) is great value for money, especially at its current price.
With a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, this handsome fella brings solid mid-range performance and can easily handle games like League of Legends Wild Rift without breaking a sweat.
Motorola's new mid-ranger also impressed us with its camera capabilities. Boasting a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie snapper, the phone takes great pictures and can capture videos in 4K resolution. Just a quick heads-up, though: it doesn't have a telephoto lens, so zooming in at 5X or 10X will result in a loss of quality.
Overall, the new Motorola Edge (2024) stands out as one of the top mid-range phones available, so don’t wait too long! Grab this stylish handset now while it's on sale at a lovely discount.
