Motorola kicks off Android 10 update for the Moto Z4

There's also a good chance owners of Verizon-specific Z4 units will be left waiting at least a little while longer than those rocking unlocked devices purchased directly from Motorola or authorized third-party retailers like Best Buy.





If you're lucky, you'll get an over-the-air goodie pack including everything from a system-wide dark theme option to an entirely new gesture navigation setup, better notification control with suggested actions and silent groups, enhanced control over privacy and security, and a pretty old January security patch upgrade in the next few days.





Keep in mind that the Moto Z4 is unlikely to be followed by a Z5 this year... or ever, for that matter, as Motorola appears to have thrown in the modular towel after several years of trying in vain to get the Moto Mods ecosystem off the ground.





Powered by a respectable but far from impressive Snapdragon 675 processor, the Z4 was technically Verizon's first-ever 5G-capable phone , tapping into Big Red's new high-speed network with the help of a special Moto Mod containing a Snapdragon 855 SoC and Snapdragon X50 modem.





Because Motorola hasn't released a true flagship handset in a couple of years, the company's first official Android 10 update went out to a (surprisingly old and modest) mid-ranger several months ago . The newer and significantly better Motorola One Action quickly followed suit with its own promotion to the latest OS version, and the Moto G7 Plus also left Android 9.0 Pie behind just a couple of weeks after that.