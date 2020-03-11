Motorola kicks off Android 10 update for the Moto Z4









There's also a good chance owners of Verizon-specific Z4 units will be left waiting at least a little while longer than those rocking unlocked devices purchased directly from Motorola or authorized third-party retailers like Best Buy.





If you're lucky, you'll get an over-the-air goodie pack including everything from a system-wide dark theme option to an entirely new gesture navigation setup, better notification control with suggested actions and silent groups, enhanced control over privacy and security, and a pretty old January security patch upgrade in the next few days.





Keep in mind that the Moto Z4 is unlikely to be followed by a Z5 this year... or ever, for that matter, as Motorola appears to have thrown in the modular towel after several years of trying in vain to get the Moto Mods ecosystem off the ground.







