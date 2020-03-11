Motorola kicks off Android 10 update for the Moto Z4
If you're lucky, you'll get an over-the-air goodie pack including everything from a system-wide dark theme option to an entirely new gesture navigation setup, better notification control with suggested actions and silent groups, enhanced control over privacy and security, and a pretty old January security patch upgrade in the next few days.
Keep in mind that the Moto Z4 is unlikely to be followed by a Z5 this year... or ever, for that matter, as Motorola appears to have thrown in the modular towel after several years of trying in vain to get the Moto Mods ecosystem off the ground.
Powered by a respectable but far from impressive Snapdragon 675 processor, the Z4 was technically Verizon's first-ever 5G-capable phone, tapping into Big Red's new high-speed network with the help of a special Moto Mod containing a Snapdragon 855 SoC and Snapdragon X50 modem.
Unfortunately, we also know there are no plans to deliver an Android 11 update to the Moto Z4 next year, although there's obviously still plenty of time for Motorola to reconsider that mind-boggling decision. After all, this is a "mainstream" upper mid-end phone released with Android 9.0 out the box.