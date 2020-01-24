Motorola Android Software updates

Motorola starts pushing out the Android 10 update to Moto G7 Plus

Motorola is far from being done with Android 10 updates. In fact, there are only a few Moto phones that have been updated and a bunch that has yet to receive the long-awaited software upgrade.

The Moto G7 Plus is only the third smartphone that Motorola updates to Android 10. One other thing worth mentioning is that none of these phones are flagships. Anyway, if you've bought the amazing Moto G7 Plus, you're in for a nice surprise.

Tudocelular (via XDA Developers) reports Moto G7 Plus users in Brazil have started to receive the update a few days ago. According to these users, it's the final Android 10 build not a beta version for testing purposes.


Even so, it will take at least a few weeks for the update to reach the United States and that's in the best-case scenario. As expected, the update contains the December 2019 security patch, along with many new features and improvements specifically tailored for Moto smartphones.

Although it's the third Motorola smartphone to receive the Android 10 update, it's only the first that it's not part of the Android One Program. As many of you probably know since we've already reported about these weeks ago, Motorola One Power and Motorola One Vision are the only other smartphones that the company updated to Android 10.
Related phones

Moto G7 Plus
Motorola Moto G7 Plus OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 6.2" 1080 x 2270 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP / 12 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, Octa-core, 1800 MHz
  • Storage 64GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh

