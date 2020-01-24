Motorola starts pushing out the Android 10 update to Moto G7 Plus
The Moto G7 Plus is only the third smartphone that Motorola updates to Android 10. One other thing worth mentioning is that none of these phones are flagships. Anyway, if you've bought the amazing Moto G7 Plus, you're in for a nice surprise.
Even so, it will take at least a few weeks for the update to reach the United States and that's in the best-case scenario. As expected, the update contains the December 2019 security patch, along with many new features and improvements specifically tailored for Moto smartphones.
Although it's the third Motorola smartphone to receive the Android 10 update, it's only the first that it's not part of the Android One Program. As many of you probably know since we've already reported about these weeks ago, Motorola One Power and Motorola One Vision are the only other smartphones that the company updated to Android 10.
