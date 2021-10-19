A whole bunch of popular Motorola smartphones are on sale at hefty discounts right now

A whole bunch of popular Motorola smartphones are on sale at hefty discounts right now0
That's because Amazon is already running an extensive sale on everything from last year's Moto G Stylus mid-ranger to... this year's G Stylus, as well as the latest Moto G Power battery life champion, the high-end (ish) Motorola Edge (2021), and the 5G-enabled Razr (2020).
The Moto G Power (2021), for instance, can be had for $70 less than its $249.99 MSRP in a 64GB storage variant and single gray color with a hefty 5,000mAh cell on deck, as well as a Snapdragon 662 processor, 4 gigs of RAM, a relatively modest 6.6-inch display, and a triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP primary shooter.
The Moto G Stylus (2021), meanwhile, comes with a smaller 4,000mAh battery but also a faster Snapdragon 678 SoC, larger and sharper 6.8-inch screen, and a generous 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room at $70 off its $299.99 list price in both black and white paint jobs.
Last year's pen-wielding Motorola mid-ranger is no pushover either, packing a Snapdragon 665 chipset and sporting a 6.4-inch FHD+ panel while fetching a full Benjamin less than its regular price of $299.99.
The Motorola One 5G Ace is the most affordable 5G-capable device on sale right now, at $100 off its $399.99 MSRP with a Snapdragon 750 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM count, 6.7-inch display, and a triple 48MP shooter arrangement in tow.
Ironically, the OG Motorola Edge, Edge (2021), and Razr 5G are arguably the least appealing products sold at a discount at the time of this writing by Amazon, as the e-commerce giant is simply matching other retailers or previous deals of its own with these.
Furthermore, the upgraded Motorola Edge has actually been available at a higher markdown than $100 back at launch last month, but on the bright side, its curvy forerunner is currently cheaper than it's been in a fairly long time. Still, you may as well wait and see what Black Friday brings to the table if you're interested in any of these two phones.