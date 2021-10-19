Notification Center

Google Pixel 6 event
What to expect and how to watch the livestream
0 d
00: 00: 00
Motorola Android Deals

A whole bunch of popular Motorola smartphones are on sale at hefty discounts right now

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're in the market for a great Motorola smartphone at an unbeatable price, you may not have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday next month to choose from a wide range of Android-powered bargains with respectable hardware specifications.

That's because Amazon is already running an extensive sale on everything from last year's Moto G Stylus mid-ranger to... this year's G Stylus, as well as the latest Moto G Power battery life champion, the high-end (ish) Motorola Edge (2021), and the 5G-enabled Razr (2020).

Of course, it's impossible for us to guarantee that better deals will not arrive closer to Thanksgiving or Christmas, but what we can say for certain is that some of these popular handsets are currently available at new all-time low prices.

The Moto G Power (2021), for instance, can be had for $70 less than its $249.99 MSRP in a 64GB storage variant and single gray color with a hefty 5,000mAh cell on deck, as well as a Snapdragon 662 processor, 4 gigs of RAM, a relatively modest 6.6-inch display, and a triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP primary shooter.

The Moto G Stylus (2021), meanwhile, comes with a smaller 4,000mAh battery but also a faster Snapdragon 678 SoC, larger and sharper 6.8-inch screen, and a generous 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room at $70 off its $299.99 list price in both black and white paint jobs.

Last year's pen-wielding Motorola mid-ranger is no pushover either, packing a Snapdragon 665 chipset and sporting a 6.4-inch FHD+ panel while fetching a full Benjamin less than its regular price of $299.99.

The Motorola One 5G Ace is the most affordable 5G-capable device on sale right now, at $100 off its $399.99 MSRP with a Snapdragon 750 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM count, 6.7-inch display, and a triple 48MP shooter arrangement in tow.

Ironically, the OG Motorola Edge, Edge (2021), and Razr 5G are arguably the least appealing products sold at a discount at the time of this writing by Amazon, as the e-commerce giant is simply matching other retailers or previous deals of its own with these. 

Furthermore, the upgraded Motorola Edge has actually been available at a higher markdown than $100 back at launch last month, but on the bright side, its curvy forerunner is currently cheaper than it's been in a fairly long time. Still, you may as well wait and see what Black Friday brings to the table if you're interested in any of these two phones.

Related phones

Motorola Moto G Power (2021) specs
Motorola Moto G Power (2021) specs
Review
7.4
Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon $250 Special Motorola
View more offers
  • Display 6.6 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Motorola Moto G Stylus specs
Motorola Moto G Stylus specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
7.5
$200 Motorola $190 eBay $348 Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) specs
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
Deal Special Amazon $300 Special Motorola $385 Sam'sClub
  • Display 6.8 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Motorola One 5G Ace specs
Motorola One 5G Ace specs
Review
8.4
User reviews
8.0
Deal Special Amazon $350 Special BestBuy $400 Special Motorola
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Motorola edge specs
Motorola edge specs
Review
7.0
User reviews
9.0
$500 Motorola $400 Amazon $400 BestBuy
  • Display 6.7 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 6GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Motorola Edge (2021) specs
Motorola Edge (2021) specs
100%off $0 Special Verizon $330 eBay
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels 144Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Motorola razr (2020) specs
Motorola razr (2020) specs
Review
4.5
User reviews
7.5
43%off $800 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1400 Special Motorola
  • Display 6.2 inches 2142 x 876 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Single camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11

