Of course, it's impossible for us to guarantee that better deals will not arrive closer to Thanksgiving or Christmas, but what we can say for certain is that some of these popular handsets are currently available at new all-time low prices.



The The Moto G Power (2021) , for instance, can be had for $70 less than its $249.99 MSRP in a 64GB storage variant and single gray color with a hefty 5,000mAh cell on deck, as well as a Snapdragon 662 processor, 4 gigs of RAM, a relatively modest 6.6-inch display, and a triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP primary shooter.



The The Moto G Stylus (2021) , meanwhile, comes with a smaller 4,000mAh battery but also a faster Snapdragon 678 SoC, larger and sharper 6.8-inch screen, and a generous 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room at $70 off its $299.99 list price in both black and white paint jobs.



Last year's pen-wielding Motorola mid-ranger is no pushover either, packing a Snapdragon 665 chipset and sporting a 6.4-inch FHD+ panel while fetching a full Benjamin less than its regular price of $299.99.



The The Motorola One 5G Ace is the most affordable 5G-capable device on sale right now, at $100 off its $399.99 MSRP with a Snapdragon 750 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM count, 6.7-inch display, and a triple 48MP shooter arrangement in tow.



Ironically, the OG Ironically, the OG Motorola Edge , Edge (2021), and Razr 5G are arguably the least appealing products sold at a discount at the time of this writing by Amazon, as the e-commerce giant is simply matching other retailers or previous deals of its own with these.



Furthermore, the Furthermore, the upgraded Motorola Edge has actually been available at a higher markdown than $100 back at launch last month, but on the bright side, its curvy forerunner is currently cheaper than it's been in a fairly long time. Still, you may as well wait and see what Black Friday brings to the table if you're interested in any of these two phones.

