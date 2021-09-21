Motorola is preparing yet another impressive budget smartphone

Motorola is preparing yet another impressive budget smartphone0
The Moto E40 could well be the company's next unpretentious bestseller, undoubtedly costing a little more than the recently unveiled E20 but a lot less than a fortune. After all, we are talking about a future member of the ultra-affordable Moto E family, which should be cheaper than the likes of the 2021 Moto G Power, G Stylus, and G30 mid-rangers.
In addition to being larger than that, the 6.5-inch "Max Vision" display on the Moto E40 is expected to support 90Hz refresh rate technology, which would be a fairly impressive achievement for a sub-$200 (or at least a sub-€200 in Europe) device.
While the HD+ resolution of said screen sounds much less remarkable, the E40 could also shine in the imaging department with a triple rear-facing camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor.
Last but not necessarily least on today's list of (ev-) leaked specifications, we have an unnamed octa-core processor, which... doesn't really tell us much about the handset's prospective raw power. Still, we know enough to expect (or at least hope) to see the Moto E40 listed among the best phones under $300 available this holiday season... if a US release proves to be in the cards.