These are the full specs and European price of the unannounced Moto E40

These are the full specs and European price of the unannounced Moto E400
The only detail not "confirmed" at the time of this writing seems to be the make and model of the octa-core processor powering Motorola's latest budget-friendly smartphone, but according to some pretty reliable past leaks, we should be looking at a Unisoc T700 here.
In fact, the E40 replaces the G20's outdated notch with an arguably more "modern" hole punch display, although due to a thicker chin, the newer phone actually ends up taller overall, at 168.1mm. For what it's worth, the Moto E40 is a couple of grams lighter than the G20, apparently tipping the scales at 198 grams, but alas, that small improvement comes with a big battery capacity trade-off.
There's a 4,000mAh cell under this bad boy's hood, which is decent but far from mind-blowing even by sub-$200 standards these days. The same goes for the 48 + 2 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera setup, 4GB RAM count, and 64 gigs of (expandable) storage.
Although far from official, the handset's €160 or so price point in Romania strongly suggests the Moto E40 will indeed cost less than $200 stateside... if a US release is in the cards. That's certainly not guaranteed yet, but the entry-level Moto E family is in dire need of an expansion around those parts, currently including just one terribly humble and arguably overpriced member.