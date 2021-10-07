Budget-friendly Motorola Moto G Pure is here with a two-day battery life

Display and cameras









The Motorola Moto G Pure is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, which is a budget chip comparable to the Snapdragon 439. This means that it does not have 5G connectivity, but this isn’t surprising considering its $159.99 price. The chip should be good enough for light tasks, and it should run the phone’s Android 11 operating system fine, but don’t expect any speed from this one.



As far as memory and storage are concerned, the Moto G Pure comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The MicroSD card slot supports up to 512GB of storage, which should come in handy considering the phone’s rather small 32GB of storage.



The Moto G Pure has a 4,000mAh battery that Motorola claims will last easily two days. There is no wireless charging (figures), and you are stuck with 10W wired charging via USB-C. At least the phone comes with a charger, which isn't something you can say about most 2021 phones that cost eight times the price of the Moto G Pure.



As mentioned before, the Motorola Moto G Pure will retail at $159.99. Pre-orders start on October 14 at BestBuy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon, and Motorola.com. Verizon will also offer the device starting October 14. AT&T and T-Mobile will offer the budget phone in the coming months too. The Motorola Moto G Pure will also be released in Canada soon.



In the box of the Moto G Pure you will find a USB-C charging cable, a charging brick, a headset, and even a protective case (varies by carrier).