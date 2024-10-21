Get the sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a $129.99 gift at the Motorola Store
Last week, Amazon surprised everyone with a stunning Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) deal. Unfortunately, that one is no longer available, but the official Motorola Store has re-launched another bargain hunters' favorite. Starting today, the official store sells the stylus phone alongside the Moto Buds+ for no additional cost. In other words, you're saving $129.99—the earbuds' recommended retail price.
Undoubtedly, the promo would've been even more irresistible if there was a discount on the device. Alas, there's no price cut, and you must cough up the full $399.99 MSRP for your new stylish handset. On the bright side, you're at least getting a decent pair of earbuds for free, and our Buds+ review shows they aren't half bad at all. What's more, there's no better deal on the Android phone right now—Amazon only gives you $50 off.
As one of the best sub-$400 options from Motorola, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) showcases bright colors and a vegan leather back, looking as stylish as they get these days. The device is much more than just good looks, though: it sports a brilliant 6.7-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and takes surprisingly good-looking photos with its main 50 MP camera (for a $400 phone, that is).
Display quality and camera performance are crucial for many, so kudos to Motorola for bringing those lovely upgrades on its latest stylus phone. On the other hand, the 2024 model features the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip as its predecessor. The result? The device feels smooth enough for enjoyable day-to-day use. Still, its SoC is less powerful than competitors like the Galaxy A35.
If you aren't all about getting the highest benchmark results, chances are you'd be quite happy with the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). With its fantastic display, decent day-to-day performance, built-in stylus and camera performance, it's definitely among the top budget phones. Get yours at Motorola.com and snatch a free pair of the Moto Buds+.
