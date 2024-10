Get the sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a $129.99 gift at the Motorola Store

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with free Moto Buds+ If you want a stylish new stylus-wielding phone with a pair of earbuds for free, take advantage of Motorola.com's deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)! This puppy is now available at its standard price via the official store, but you'll receive a free pair of earbuds worth $129.99. Get yours soon! Gift $399 99 Buy at Motorola

Undoubtedly, the promo would've been even more irresistible if there was a discount on the device. Alas, there's no price cut, and you must cough up the full $399.99 MSRP for your new stylish handset. On the bright side, you're at least getting a decent pair of earbuds for free, and our Buds+ review shows they aren't half bad at all. What's more, there's no better deal on the Android phone right now—Amazon only gives you $50 off.As one of the best sub-$400 options from Motorola, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) showcases bright colors and a vegan leather back, looking as stylish as they get these days. The device is much more than just good looks, though: it sports a brilliant 6.7-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and takes surprisingly good-looking photos with its main 50 MP camera (for a $400 phone, that is).Display quality and camera performance are crucial for many, so kudos to Motorola for bringing those lovely upgrades on its latest stylus phone. On the other hand, the 2024 model features the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip as its predecessor. The result? The device feels smooth enough for enjoyable day-to-day use. Still, its SoC is less powerful than competitors like the Galaxy A35 If you aren't all about getting the highest benchmark results, chances are you'd be quite happy with the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). With its fantastic display, decent day-to-day performance, built-in stylus and camera performance, it's definitely among the top budget phones . Get yours at Motorola.com and snatch a free pair of the Moto Buds+.