Battery beast Moto G Power 5G (2024) remains a hot pick at $100 off on Amazon
Halloween may be over, but one of the hottest Motorola budget phones, the Moto G Power 5G (2024), remains at a spookily low price. The handset is still $100 off, which is also its highest discount so far. You can snatch the ultra-attractive promo at Amazon, though it might stay up for just a bit more, as it's been live for some time.
As you can probably guess, this Motorola phone is nowhere as fancy as the Galaxy S24 Ultra or another high-end handset. However, it stands its own ground in the budget-friendly department, giving you all the basics you could ask for.
Under the hood, we have a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip, which works with 8GB RAM, to handle everyday tasks with ease. While testing it, we noticed it may sometimes lag or stutter a bit when you open multiple apps simultaneously, so keep that in mind.
However, low-light performance isn't quite polished yet. If you want an affordable phone with a great camera, we suggest waiting for the Pixel 8a to get a decent price cut.
While its processing power and display aren't half bad, it's the battery life that makes this bad boy stand out. Here, you have a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support, which can last you over a day with light use and about eight hours of constant streaming.
If you think the Moto G Power 5G (2024) has enough to meet your needs, we recommend getting it straight away. After all, nobody can deny that it feels much more tempting when it's $100 cheaper than usual.
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz max refresh rates. Unlike the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), the latest battery beast from Motorola doesn't feature a pOLED display. Instead, it's rocking an LCD panel, just like its predecessor. Nonetheless, the device delivers satisfactory colors and decent brightness levels for its current sub-$200 price.
What about the camera? Well, Motorola is now king of cameras, so it's no wonder that its latest budget Android 14 phone doesn't perform stunningly on that front. You can expect vibrant colors with a good amount of detail from the 50 MP main camera on the rear (under the right conditions).
