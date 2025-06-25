Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could be so powerful that even laptop CPUs are left behind: is this the limit?

Do you need a 5GHz chipset in your smartphone? Duh! Bring it on! Maybe, I'm not sure for the moment. Absolutely not, this is getting out of hand. Duh! Bring it on! 46.15% Maybe, I'm not sure for the moment. 23.08% Absolutely not, this is getting out of hand. 30.77%

Has Qualcomm outdone itself?

Image source – X

Allegedly, there are two Qualcomm Reference Devices (QRDs) running the chip, identified by the code SM8850. These test units reveal that this new chip could achieve some of the highest clock speeds ever seen in a smartphone processor.



One model reportedly hits a peak clock speed of 5.3GHz, surpassing even laptop processors, like Intel's Core Ultra 9 288V CPU, for example, tops out at 5.1GHz. This is a high-end CPU from 2024 (desktop CPUs can outperform it), but the sheer fact that we can even draw a comparison here is darn impressive. Allegedly, there are two Qualcomm Reference Devices (QRDs) running the chip, identified by the code SM8850. These test units reveal that this new chip could achieve some of the highest clock speeds ever seen in a smartphone processor.One model reportedly hits a peak clock speed of 5.3GHz, surpassing even laptop processors, like Intel's Core Ultra 9 288V CPU, for example, tops out at 5.1GHz. This is a high-end CPU from 2024 (desktop CPUs can outperform it), but the sheer fact that we can even draw a comparison here is darn impressive.

Another SM8850 version runs at a steadier 4.8GHz, which is likely closer to what consumers will experience. Still, it is interesting to see how high the 8 Elite 2 can jump.



The chipset mania

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is set to deliver significant performance improvements, featuring nearly a 30% boost in CPU power thanks to its new Oryon architecture that, basically, could double the power at twice less the power cost.









At the same time, MediaTek is stepping up its game with the upcoming



Do nothing 'till you hear from the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

The golden "Do nothing 'till you hear from me" jazz tune is plaguing my mind right now, and all I can say is: don't get another flagship until the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 has materialized!



Unless, of course, you're in a desperate need of a top-tier phone. In case you need a phone right now and badly , but you don't want to spend a fortune for the current flagships, here's a proposition.



You can look around for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship: that's my advice! True, the 8 Gen 3 piece of silicon is somewhat dated and not as advanced as its Elite successor, but it nevertheless delivers an extremely pleasant experience.





You'll save some handsome bucks and by the time you're fed up with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , you'll have a ton of Snapdragon 8 Elite 2-powered devices out there to choose from.





All in all, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 shapes out to be a chipset dedicated to heavy multitaskers or those of you who use phones for work more than computers, or extremely heavy gamers. Is that you I'm referring to?

