Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could be so powerful that even laptop CPUs are left behind: is this the limit?

Android phones are about to get mighty powerful… once again.

Snapdragon chipset.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite was received extremely well, so, naturally, everybody wants to see what its successor – the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is going to be like. And, boy, this piece of silicon shapes out to be a beast!

Do you need a 5GHz chipset in your smartphone?

Has Qualcomm outdone itself?


Some days ago, we told you about the expected significant performance boost for Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, the next top-shelf application processor (AP) that's to power upcoming Android flagships.

This chipset is also known as SM8850, per internal documents, related to the OnePlus 15. Now, this SM8850 prototype has apparently surfaced in a leak by @Olrak29_ X tipster:

Image source – X

Allegedly, there are two Qualcomm Reference Devices (QRDs) running the chip, identified by the code SM8850. These test units reveal that this new chip could achieve some of the highest clock speeds ever seen in a smartphone processor.

One model reportedly hits a peak clock speed of 5.3GHz, surpassing even laptop processors, like Intel's Core Ultra 9 288V CPU, for example, tops out at 5.1GHz. This is a high-end CPU from 2024 (desktop CPUs can outperform it), but the sheer fact that we can even draw a comparison here is darn impressive.

Another SM8850 version runs at a steadier 4.8GHz, which is likely closer to what consumers will experience. Still, it is interesting to see how high the 8 Elite 2 can jump.

The chipset mania


Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is set to deliver significant performance improvements, featuring nearly a 30% boost in CPU power thanks to its new Oryon architecture that, basically, could double the power at twice less the power cost.

There are also notable gains in GPU performance with the Adreno 840, which is expected to enhance even further your gaming sessions. Early benchmarks show impressive single-core and multi-core scores, reinforcing its position as one of the most powerful smartphone chips expected this year.

At the same time, MediaTek is stepping up its game with the upcoming Dimensity 9500 processor, signaling a new level of competition. Using TSMC's advanced 3nm manufacturing process, the Dimensity 9500 is rumored to feature a strong core configuration with two high-performance X930 cores and six efficiency-focused A730 cores. This setup promises a considerable leap in performance and efficiency over previous MediaTek chips.

Once primarily known for affordable options, MediaTek is now closing the performance gap with Qualcomm, challenging its long-held dominance in the flagship smartphone chip market. This rivalry is making the mobile processor landscape more competitive, which could lead to faster innovation and better devices for consumers.

Do nothing 'till you hear from the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2


The golden "Do nothing 'till you hear from me" jazz tune is plaguing my mind right now, and all I can say is: don't get another flagship until the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 has materialized!

Unless, of course, you're in a desperate need of a top-tier phone. In case you need a phone right now and badly, but you don't want to spend a fortune for the current flagships, here's a proposition.

You can look around for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship: that's my advice! True, the 8 Gen 3 piece of silicon is somewhat dated and not as advanced as its Elite successor, but it nevertheless delivers an extremely pleasant experience.

You'll save some handsome bucks and by the time you're fed up with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, you'll have a ton of Snapdragon 8 Elite 2-powered devices out there to choose from.

All in all, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 shapes out to be a chipset dedicated to heavy multitaskers or those of you who use phones for work more than computers, or extremely heavy gamers. Is that you I'm referring to?

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
