Verizon just certified a rugged 5G device built for disasters

Tested in extreme conditions, the latest verified gear could change how emergency teams stay connected

By
0comments
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon Frontline logo
Verizon Frontline has officially added Semtech to its list of  "Verizon Frontline Verified" partners. Several of Semtech's AirLink routers, including the new AirLink XR60 5G router, have passed the company’s testing process and are now approved for use by public safety agencies.

The AirLink XR60 is a rugged 5G router built for tough environments. It supports both 5G and Wi-Fi 6, with a feature called intelligent hot failover that keeps communications running even if a network drops. This can be especially important during emergencies when a stable connection is critical.

The XR60 also includes edge computing capabilities. That means it can handle tasks like processing video or analyzing data right at the source, instead of needing to send everything to a server. This is useful for situations that require real-time updates, such as live video feeds during emergency response efforts.

Kinana Hussain, Vice President of networking solutions at Semtech, said the company was proud to have its XR60 and other AirLink devices approved by Verizon Frontline. He noted that AirLink products have been used in mission-critical situations for more than 25 years.

Having our cutting-edge XR60 5G router and other XR series products pass this rigorous verification validates our shared commitment with Verizon Frontline to deliver the always-on, ruggedized solutions public safety agencies depend on when every second counts.
— Kinana Hussain, VP of Networking Solutions, Semtech


Why is this important?


For consumers, this kind of technology may not show up in homes, but it plays a big role in how first responders stay connected during emergencies. If you’ve ever experienced a natural disaster or major power outage, you know how important it is for rescue teams and medical staff to stay online. Devices like the XR60 help keep those communication lines open when standard networks fail. That can lead to faster response times and more coordinated efforts to keep communities safe.

For first responders, having more certified hardware options means more flexibility when choosing technology for the field. With Semtech’s AirLink lineup now officially supported, agencies have another reliable option for keeping critical communications online.

Equipping first responders with reliable and flexible connectivity options is essential because their ability to communicate can directly impact lives. In high-pressure situations like natural disasters, wildfires, or active emergencies, even a few seconds of lost contact can delay critical decisions.

Giving these teams access to rugged, fail-safe tools like the XR60 ensures they’re never cut off from the information or support they need. The more options they have, the better prepared they are to adapt to unpredictable conditions and continue doing their jobs safely and effectively.

Johanna Romero
