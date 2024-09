The durable Moto G Power 5G (2024) sells at a sweet discount at Motorola

Moto G Power 5G (2024): Save $50 at Motorola! The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is discounted by $50 on Motorola's website. You can save up to an extra $50 with a trade-in. The phone offers good performance for day-to-day tasks and is great value for money. Save while you can! $50 off (17%) $249 99 $299 99 Buy at Motorola

We acknowledge that $50 might not seem like a huge discount, but the phone rarely gets bigger price cuts. Actually, the biggest we've ever seen on this bad boy is the $60 markdown available at Best Buy in August. So, a $50 discount is actually pretty great for this affordable Motorola phone Given that the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is on the budget side, it can't compare to the best phones on the market, like the Galaxy S24 . So, you should have lower expectations here. Yet, its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, is more than capable of handling daily tasks with ease. That said, you might experience some stutters when using multiple apps at the same time and trying to switch between them, though.The area where this handsome fella excels is the battery department. Like a proper Moto G Power phone, our friend will get you through the day without any worries about its battery, thanks to its 5000 mAh power cell. Of course, you'll need to do a quick top-up if you constantly stream videos, use navigation, etc. However, even with heavier usage, we managed 8 hours before needing a recharge during our review, making this one durable phone for sure.In conclusion, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a top choice if you want a capable handset that doesn't break the bank. That's why we encourage you not to waste time and get this sleek phone for less today!