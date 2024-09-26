The durable Moto G Power 5G (2024) sells at a sweet discount at Motorola
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
One of the best budget phones for this year, the Moto G Power 5G (2024), can be yours for an even lower price than usual. And the only thing you need to do is take advantage of this deal.
The offer is available on Motorola's official website, discounting this durable phone by $50. This means you can snatch one for just $249.99, instead of $299.99. If you want to save more, you can trade in your old phone to score extra savings of up to $50.
We acknowledge that $50 might not seem like a huge discount, but the phone rarely gets bigger price cuts. Actually, the biggest we've ever seen on this bad boy is the $60 markdown available at Best Buy in August. So, a $50 discount is actually pretty great for this affordable Motorola phone.
Given that the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is on the budget side, it can't compare to the best phones on the market, like the Galaxy S24. So, you should have lower expectations here. Yet, its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, is more than capable of handling daily tasks with ease. That said, you might experience some stutters when using multiple apps at the same time and trying to switch between them, though.
In conclusion, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a top choice if you want a capable handset that doesn't break the bank. That's why we encourage you not to waste time and get this sleek phone for less today!
The offer is available on Motorola's official website, discounting this durable phone by $50. This means you can snatch one for just $249.99, instead of $299.99. If you want to save more, you can trade in your old phone to score extra savings of up to $50.
We acknowledge that $50 might not seem like a huge discount, but the phone rarely gets bigger price cuts. Actually, the biggest we've ever seen on this bad boy is the $60 markdown available at Best Buy in August. So, a $50 discount is actually pretty great for this affordable Motorola phone.
Given that the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is on the budget side, it can't compare to the best phones on the market, like the Galaxy S24. So, you should have lower expectations here. Yet, its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, is more than capable of handling daily tasks with ease. That said, you might experience some stutters when using multiple apps at the same time and trying to switch between them, though.
The area where this handsome fella excels is the battery department. Like a proper Moto G Power phone, our friend will get you through the day without any worries about its battery, thanks to its 5000 mAh power cell. Of course, you'll need to do a quick top-up if you constantly stream videos, use navigation, etc. However, even with heavier usage, we managed 8 hours before needing a recharge during our review, making this one durable phone for sure.
In conclusion, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a top choice if you want a capable handset that doesn't break the bank. That's why we encourage you not to waste time and get this sleek phone for less today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
26 Sep, 2024The durable Moto G Power 5G (2024) sells at a sweet discount at Motorola
24 Sep, 2024New Amazon deal makes the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) even more tempting than before
18 Sep, 2024The affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023 is still true budget delight, selling for under $200 on Amazon
17 Sep, 2024The Moto G 5G (2023) remains the budget phone to go for at its current discount The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is available at a sweet discount and is even more tempting
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: