The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
As Motorola is gearing up for a US launch of its latest Moto G Power 5G (2025) model, it's also launching a juicy price cut on the Moto G Power 5G (2024). This week, budget phone seekers will find this model for as low as $179.99 at the official store. That saves you a hefty $120 on its original $299.99 price. And that, by the way, is a new all-time low.
Previously, we saw a very brief $110 discount on the same Motorola phone at Amazon. That one, however, was only available on the Pale Lilac coating. As for Motorola's current sale, it's available on both paintjobs: Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac. In case you're wondering, Motorola.com isn't the only merchant hosting that splendid markdown. You can also get the model at Best Buy with the same $120 discount.
Previously, we saw a very brief $110 discount on the same Motorola phone at Amazon. That one, however, was only available on the Pale Lilac coating. As for Motorola's current sale, it's available on both paintjobs: Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac. In case you're wondering, Motorola.com isn't the only merchant hosting that splendid markdown. You can also get the model at Best Buy with the same $120 discount.
Last year's Moto G Power may soon be overthrown by its successor, but it's still a very capable budget option. First of all, it packs a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, offering respectable visuals. On top of that, the handset provides great everyday performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip. As we've pointed out in our Moto G Power 5G (2024) review, you might find it stalls a bit when you open too many apps at once, but that shouldn't be a major drawback.
As for the camera, this bad boy takes decent but certainly not awe-inspiring photos. It comes with a 50 MP main unit and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, plus a 16 MP selfie camera. Additionally, the device runs on Android 14 out the gate and is set to receive Android 15 as its final OS version.
