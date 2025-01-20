Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store

Moto G Power 5G (2024) on a wooden table, with its screen on and the box visible in the background.
As Motorola is gearing up for a US launch of its latest Moto G Power 5G (2025) model, it's also launching a juicy price cut on the Moto G Power 5G (2024). This week, budget phone seekers will find this model for as low as $179.99 at the official store. That saves you a hefty $120 on its original $299.99 price. And that, by the way, is a new all-time low.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is 40% off at Motorola

Looking for a budget phone with a 5,000 mAh battery and decent performance under $180? Get the Moto G Power 5G (2024) at Motorola! The model is $120 off its $299.99 original price, making it a gem for budget phone seekers.
$120 off (40%)
$179 99
$299 99
Buy at Motorola

Previously, we saw a very brief $110 discount on the same Motorola phone at Amazon. That one, however, was only available on the Pale Lilac coating. As for Motorola's current sale, it's available on both paintjobs: Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac. In case you're wondering, Motorola.com isn't the only merchant hosting that splendid markdown. You can also get the model at Best Buy with the same $120 discount.

Last year's Moto G Power may soon be overthrown by its successor, but it's still a very capable budget option. First of all, it packs a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, offering respectable visuals. On top of that, the handset provides great everyday performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip. As we've pointed out in our Moto G Power 5G (2024) review, you might find it stalls a bit when you open too many apps at once, but that shouldn't be a major drawback.

As for the camera, this bad boy takes decent but certainly not awe-inspiring photos. It comes with a 50 MP main unit and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, plus a 16 MP selfie camera. Additionally, the device runs on Android 14 out the gate and is set to receive Android 15 as its final OS version.

If you don't mind the short software support or need a sub-$180 Android phone with decent performance, pick the Moto G Power 5G (2024). It's enjoying a top-notch discount right now, allowing you to get it for $179.99 instead of $299.99 at the Motorola Store.
