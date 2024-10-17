See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The budget-friendly Moto G Power 5G (2023) remains $110 off at Amazon

Deals on Motorola phones are flying around at Amazon these days. For instance, the Razr (2024) is an absolute steal at its current $250 discount on Amazon. The merchant's deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is equally impressive. But if you don't need a clamshell foldable (or something with a stylus), how about the Moto G Power 5G (2023)? This bad boy remains on sale at $110 off on Amazon!

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is $110 off at Amazon

Need something ultra-affordable and with 5G on deck? The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is an excellent sub-$200 option to consider. The smartphone is still available at lower prices on Amazon, where you can save $110 on the model in Mineral Black.
$110 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

Yep, we saw an almost identical discount on the same 2023-released power beast last week. And it lives on today. It's not just available at Amazon, either. You can snatch the same bargain at Motorola.com or Best Buy.

While it may not be among the best Motorola phones now that we've got its successor, this fella remains an attractive choice for cash-strapped users. With 5G on deck and long battery life, it's an excellent choice in the sub-$200 department. The unit features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, a respectable MediaTek processor, and plenty of onboard storage—256GB.

Certainly no camera beast, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) takes OK photos with its 50 MP primary camera. Aside from that one, you have 2 + 2 MP sensors on the rear, plus a 16 MP selfie camera.

On the not-so-bright side of things, this fella won't receive any more OS updates. When it first came out, Motorola promised only one major OS upgrade plus three years of software support. That means the device gets Android 14 and nothing else beyond that, but it'll remain secure until 2026.

If not getting Android 15 and beyond is no big deal for you, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) could make you very happy. Get yours and save $110 on Amazon.

Here are prices for the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at other sellers:
