Nubia's first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment

A powerful slate that’s priced closer to a mid-range tablet rather than a flagship one.

By
0comments
Tablets
Nubia Pad Pro
Nubia is no longer a ZTE brand, but an independent company that can decide what products to make and when to launch them. In that regard, the Chinese brand announced its high-end Pad Pro tablet is now available globally.

The Pad Pro was initially launched in China back in April, but it’s now up for grabs in just about every corner of the world where Nubia officially sells its products.

What sets the Pad Pro apart from other high-end tablets is that if you’re looking for a slate that you can work on and also play or watch some videos, you get the best of both worlds.

Nubia Pad Pro uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is Qualcomm’s flagship chipset from two years ago. Yes, the chipset is a bit old, but considering the tablet’s price, the Pad Pro remains quite competitive.

This isn’t a very large tablet (253.3 x 164.6 x 7.3mm), but it’s built with an aerospace-grade unibody metal chassis. Also, its 45-degree anti-slip tilt design enhances grip and stability, making it comfy to carry and use on the go.

Nubia Pad Pro | Images credits: Nubia

The Pad Pro sports a 10.9-inch IPS LCD display with 2.8K resolution (1800 x 2880 pixels) and 144Hz refresh rate. For audio, it supports DTS X Ultra spatial 3D sound, creating an immersive stereo experience perfect for entertainment and content consumption.

On the front side, Nubia Pad Pro features a 20-megapixel HD camera, which promises high-quality video calls and conferencing. The tablet also has a 13-megapixel main camera on the back side.

The important aspect is that the Pad Pro has a very large 10,100 mAh battery, which features support for 66W wired charging speeds. It also has a 78-key full-function keyboard layout that promises to deliver a laptop-like typing experience for smooth writing and productivity.

Pricing and availability


Nubia Pad Pro’s price is closer to a mid-range tablet rather than a flagship one. Of course, it really depends on which of the three versions you’d like to purchase.

  • Nubia Pad Pro 8/256GB – $419 / £359 / €419
  • Nubia Pad Pro 12/256GB – $489 / £429 / €489
  • Nubia Pad Pro 16/512GB – $599 / £499 / €579

The tablet is available for purchase online via Nubia’s official stores. You’ll be redirected to the corresponding store depending on the location. As seen in the gallery above, the Pad Pro is available in Gray and White colors.

Some alternatives to Nubia’s first-ever tablet in case you can’t afford it would be the OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Pro, and Lenovo Legion Y700 (2025). They’re all in the same ballpark and use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, but they have smaller or bigger displays.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
