Nothing's ultra-affordable CMF Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon
Available for less than $50, these budget earbuds are a limited-time steal you can't miss.
Who said you must pay top dollar to get a decent pair of wireless earbuds? There are plenty of affordable options to go for, such as the CMF Buds Pro 2. Normally priced at just under $70, these bad boys are down by a whopping 32% right now across four colorways! That brings them down to their best price on Amazon—a limited-time promo you won't want to pass up.
As far as we know, the last time these budget earbuds got such a solid price cut was back in April, making this sale not just super attractive but also quite rare. So, if you're looking for your next everyday buds, we suggest you check out this deal soon.
As we've pointed out in our CMF Buds Pro 2 review, they deliver decent bass, mostly clear highs, and a (somewhat) wide soundstage. As if that's not enough, they let you customize your audio experience through the companion app's equalizer.
All things considered, the CMF Buds Pro 2 are definitely among the better ultra-affordable earbuds. They might not have the best ANC or sound quality, but they're pretty solid for their price. The best part about them? You can save 32% with Amazon's latest limited-time sale! Act fast and save big while it lasts.
Now, let's get one thing straight right off the bat: these earbuds are far less impressive than the AirPods Pro 2 or any other of the best wireless earbuds. However, they easily rival many of the top sub-$100 models on the market, featuring a comfortable design and good sound quality.
Battery life is quite solid, too. On a single charge, you can expect these buddies to last up to six and a half hours with ANC (yep, they have active noise cancellation!) or a total of 26 hours with the charging case.
