Most expensive Pixel 9 model doesn't get all of the new Video Boost features

You would expect that with a starting price of $1,799 the Pixel 9 Pro Fold would have just about every feature found on the mere mortal single-screen non-foldable Pixel 9 Pro models. But as it turns out, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will not offer the ability to use Video Boost with AI to upscale your 4K video to 8K. Nor will it be able to deliver 20x lossless video shot with Super Res Zoom. Both of these features will be available with Video Boost on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL

On the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, original videos that look as though they were filmed in the middle of the night have come back "Boosted" looking like they were shot in the middle of the day. Video Boost debuted on the Pixel 8 Pro last year. After recording a video with Video Boost enabled, the video is sent to Google's servers via the cloud for processing. While you can still view, edit, or share the original recording, a notification is sent to tell you when the "Boosted" video is ready to be viewed in higher quality with better lighting, improved colors, and more details.





The Pixel 9 Pro ($starting at $999) and the Pixel 9 Pro XL ($1,099 and up) will add the ability to upscale 4K videos to 8K with Video Boost and can zoom up to 20x without losing any video quality. All the things that Video Boost did last year with the Pixel 8 Pro , it does even better and faster on the Pixel 9 Pro series.







Most of the heavy lifting for Video Boost takes place in the cloud; still, some hardware requirements must be met. While Video Boost on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will include HDR+ and Night Sight, the cameras on the $1,800 Pixel 9 Pro Fold (48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide, and 10.5MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom) are not up to the camera array on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL (50MP primary, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom).



If productivity is what you're after and you don't shoot too many videos, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be your best bet.

Foldable phones for the most part do not match the cameras offered by the same brand's regular flagship models. Take a look at the stark differences between the cameras available on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra to see for yourself. Still, there is the matter of shelling out $1,800 for a phone and for that price, you're not getting Google's best camera array. If photography is your thing, stick with the Pixel 9 Pro models. If productivity is what you're after and you don't shoot too many videos, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be your best bet.




