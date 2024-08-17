Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Runaway hit? Google is all out of Pixel 9 Pro Fold already

By
1comment
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is seemingly well on its way to becoming the best foldable phone of the year, with inventory levels suggesting there's more demand for the foldable than Google anticipated.

The Porcelain model took only a day to sell out on Google Store and now, you can't pre-order the only other color variant, Obsidian either. Although the 256GB model is not shown as being out of stock, Google appears to have run out of it too, as you can only request to "Get notified" about it at the moment.

The situation is no better at Best Buy and Amazon as both are sold out of most configurations. Amazon still has the 256GB Obsidian model, but we'd wager it won't be long before this model vanishes too.

Given that the phone was announced just four days ago, it looks like it's quite a hit already and that's hardly a surprise.

The first Pixel Fold was a remarkable device for a first attempt and pretty much all its shortcomings have been fixed in this generation. For starters, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has the same Tensor G4 chips as the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup, which wasn't the case for the Pixel Fold, which was equipped with the Tensor G2. It also has more RAM (16GB) and all of the same Gemini AI capabilities as its stablemates.

The phone's design has been updated. It's not as wide as before and comes with bigger and brighter inner and outer screens. The phone is also thinner and lighter than the Pixel Fold.

Considering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a minimal improvement over the Fold 5 and the OnePlus didn't even bother releasing a sequel to its excellent Open device, it's easy to see why customers are rushing to buy the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

That said, the phone going out of stock so soon doesn't necessarily mean that it's a smash hit and other factors such as supply issues could be at play too.
Anam Hamid
